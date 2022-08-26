CABRI Announces Undergraduate Fellowships and Scholarship Program
The Cayman Biomedical Research Institute (CABRI) is accepting applications from undergraduate students who have been offered an unpaid laboratory research position under an accredited principal investigator. Applications will be accepted from August 22 until September 18, 2022.
Ann Arbor, MI, August 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Cayman Biomedical Research Institute (CABRI) is pleased to announce that applications for our undergraduate fellowships and scholarship program are open.
Undergraduate fellowships are available on a competitive basis to undergraduate students who have been offered an unpaid research position by a qualified principal investigator. Up to $5,000 per semester is available to each mentee-mentor team, with the entire amount paid as compensation to the undergraduate. The principal investigator will be responsible for the mentorship and guidance of the student during the period of the award.
“These fellowships are an excellent training opportunity for undergraduates to expand their knowledge outside the lecture hall,” said Kourtney Goode, Academic Relations Coordinator at Cayman Chemical. “Hands-on research is an equally valuable learning experience that introduces a student to a potential career path and fosters the growth of their talents.”
Undergraduate fellowship applications may be submitted on the CABRI website from August 22 to September 18, 2022, and awardees will be notified by October 16, 2022.
As part of CABRI’s commitment to help college-bound students continue their education after losing a parent or guardian to sinonasal undifferentiated carcinoma (SNUC) or B-cell lymphoma, scholarships are available to support the continued education of these students.
Scholarship applications are accepted throughout the year and are available on the CABRI website.
About CABRI
CABRI is a private foundation nonprofit located on the research campus of Cayman Chemical Company. Since our beginnings in 2005, we have been dedicated to helping those poorly served by the for-profit medical and pharmaceutical establishment. Our main focal areas are rare disease research including congenital lamellar ichthyosis Type I, sinonasal undifferentiated carcinoma (SNUC), and mastocytosis, B-cell lymphoma research, and basic research support including PI grants, undergraduate work/study grants, and research travel grants.
CABRI is committed to researching, treating, and understanding rare cancers such as SNUC, orphan diseases, and genetic defects. Many rare diseases remain without sufficient funding for research due to lack of awareness. CABRI is fighting to change this reality and extend compassionate support to those affected and their families. Our SNUC research is focused on studying the entire DNA composition of SNUC tumors to pinpoint each mutation and alteration with respect to the normal human sequence.
About Cayman Chemical
Cayman Chemical Company helps make research possible by supplying scientists worldwide with biochemical tools used to understand cancer, neurochemistry, oxidative injury, endocrinology, atherosclerosis, and other human health challenges. Our scientists are experts in the synthesis, purification, and characterization of biochemicals ranging from small drug-like heterocycles to complex biolipids, fatty acids, and many others for use as research reagents and qualified standards. We are also highly skilled in all aspects of assay and antibody development, protein expression, crystallization, and structure determination. In addition, Cayman Contract Services provides discovery and pre-clinical development services to the global pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and academic research markets. Our diverse suite of services leverages a team of over 150 highly skilled scientists with expertise in medicinal chemistry, structure-based drug design, complex multi-step organic synthesis, analytical chemistry, sample analysis, and custom assay development. Cayman performs generic drug development and production in both Ann Arbor, Michigan and Neratovice, Czech Republic.
Undergraduate fellowships are available on a competitive basis to undergraduate students who have been offered an unpaid research position by a qualified principal investigator. Up to $5,000 per semester is available to each mentee-mentor team, with the entire amount paid as compensation to the undergraduate. The principal investigator will be responsible for the mentorship and guidance of the student during the period of the award.
“These fellowships are an excellent training opportunity for undergraduates to expand their knowledge outside the lecture hall,” said Kourtney Goode, Academic Relations Coordinator at Cayman Chemical. “Hands-on research is an equally valuable learning experience that introduces a student to a potential career path and fosters the growth of their talents.”
Undergraduate fellowship applications may be submitted on the CABRI website from August 22 to September 18, 2022, and awardees will be notified by October 16, 2022.
As part of CABRI’s commitment to help college-bound students continue their education after losing a parent or guardian to sinonasal undifferentiated carcinoma (SNUC) or B-cell lymphoma, scholarships are available to support the continued education of these students.
Scholarship applications are accepted throughout the year and are available on the CABRI website.
About CABRI
CABRI is a private foundation nonprofit located on the research campus of Cayman Chemical Company. Since our beginnings in 2005, we have been dedicated to helping those poorly served by the for-profit medical and pharmaceutical establishment. Our main focal areas are rare disease research including congenital lamellar ichthyosis Type I, sinonasal undifferentiated carcinoma (SNUC), and mastocytosis, B-cell lymphoma research, and basic research support including PI grants, undergraduate work/study grants, and research travel grants.
CABRI is committed to researching, treating, and understanding rare cancers such as SNUC, orphan diseases, and genetic defects. Many rare diseases remain without sufficient funding for research due to lack of awareness. CABRI is fighting to change this reality and extend compassionate support to those affected and their families. Our SNUC research is focused on studying the entire DNA composition of SNUC tumors to pinpoint each mutation and alteration with respect to the normal human sequence.
About Cayman Chemical
Cayman Chemical Company helps make research possible by supplying scientists worldwide with biochemical tools used to understand cancer, neurochemistry, oxidative injury, endocrinology, atherosclerosis, and other human health challenges. Our scientists are experts in the synthesis, purification, and characterization of biochemicals ranging from small drug-like heterocycles to complex biolipids, fatty acids, and many others for use as research reagents and qualified standards. We are also highly skilled in all aspects of assay and antibody development, protein expression, crystallization, and structure determination. In addition, Cayman Contract Services provides discovery and pre-clinical development services to the global pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and academic research markets. Our diverse suite of services leverages a team of over 150 highly skilled scientists with expertise in medicinal chemistry, structure-based drug design, complex multi-step organic synthesis, analytical chemistry, sample analysis, and custom assay development. Cayman performs generic drug development and production in both Ann Arbor, Michigan and Neratovice, Czech Republic.
Contact
Cayman Chemical CompanyContact
Karin Dunbar
(734) 971-3335
www.caymanchem.com
Karin Dunbar
(734) 971-3335
www.caymanchem.com
Categories