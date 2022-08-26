CABRI Announces Call for Proposals on Specialized Pro-Resolving Mediator Analytical Methods
The Cayman Biomedical Research Institute (CABRI) is offering research grants in amounts up to $100,000 to support essential research on specialized pro-resolving mediator (SPM) analytical methods.
There is a critical need for basic research on analytical methods used for specialized pro-resolving mediators (SPMs). SPMs are a family of lipid metabolites derived from polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) that promote the resolution of inflammation and have been detected in several experimental models and human conditions. However, researchers using mass spectrometry-based methods have been in conflict with each other, and do not agree on how much, if any, SPMs are present in biologically relevant contexts. Hence, continued research on SPM analytical methods is necessary for this field to move forward.
CABRI is offering research grants in amounts up to $100,000 to support this need. We encourage anyone seeking to provide clarity to SPM analytical methods to apply for these research grants.
Research proposal applications may be submitted on the CABRI website at www.cabrimed.org/research-grant. These applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.
About CABRI
CABRI is a private foundation nonprofit located on the research campus of Cayman Chemical Company. Since our beginnings in 2005, we have been dedicated to helping those poorly served by the for-profit medical and pharmaceutical establishment. Our main focal areas are rare disease research including congenital lamellar ichthyosis Type I, sinonasal undifferentiated carcinoma (SNUC), and mastocytosis, B-cell lymphoma research, and basic research support including PI grants, undergraduate work/study grants, and research travel grants.
About Cayman Chemical
Cayman Chemical Company helps make research possible by supplying scientists worldwide with biochemical tools used to understand cancer, neurochemistry, oxidative injury, endocrinology, atherosclerosis, and other human health challenges. Our scientists are experts in the synthesis, purification, and characterization of biochemicals ranging from small drug-like heterocycles to complex biolipids, fatty acids, and many others for use as research reagents and qualified standards. We are also highly skilled in all aspects of assay and antibody development, protein expression, crystallization, and structure determination. In addition, Cayman Contract Services provides discovery and pre-clinical development services to the global pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and academic research markets. Our diverse suite of services leverages a team of over 150 highly skilled scientists with expertise in medicinal chemistry, structure-based drug design, complex multi-step organic synthesis, analytical chemistry, sample analysis, and custom assay development. Cayman performs generic drug development and production in both Ann Arbor, Michigan and Neratovice, Czech Republic.
