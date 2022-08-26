Xitron Launches Navigator Flexo Suite for Labels at Labelexpo Americas
Introducing Xitron’s powerful new workflow for flexo label printers.
Ann Arbor, MI, August 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Xitron, a subsidiary of Hybrid Software Group and the developer of Harlequin-based Navigator RIP and workflow products for litho, flexo, screen, digital, and high-speed inkjet printing will debut an exciting new product at the upcoming Labelexpo Americas beginning September 13th in Rosemont, IL. Xitron will be exhibiting under the Hybrid Software Group banner in booth 3015.
On display for end users will be Xitron’s new Navigator Flexo Suite: Label, designed as a powerful workflow for flexo label printers who have outgrown basic RIPs and need more automation. Comprised of Harlequin™, the fastest RIP on the market, plus Mac & PC client access, hybrid screening, advanced and automated step & repeat functionality, and the most robust trapping tools in the industry, the workflow rivals established systems with much higher prices.
“Navigator Flexo Suite: Label is uniquely positioned in terms of price and performance,” says Karen Crews, President of Xitron. “Whether you’re looking to replace an older system with high maintenance and upgrade costs or bringing platemaking in-house with one of the newer flexo CTP engines that are now widely available, Flexo Suite: Label has the ideal feature set for narrow web label production.”
“Two of the standout features in this product are the vector-based trapping module and the easy-to-use step and repeat functionality built into the workflow, which were delivered in partnership with our sister company HYBRID Software” adds Eric Nelsen, Vice President of Product Development. These allow the operator to submit jobs quickly and efficiently into the system, apply the requisite trap settings to the PDF, configure step-and-repeat, add marks, and output press-ready plates. Most importantly, instead of relying on a single seat license that limits this functionality to one operator, Flexo Suite: Label puts these tools in the hands of each operator through the Mac & PC compatible Client interface.”
The worldwide launch of Navigator Flexo Suite: Label will take place at Labelexpo Americas in booth 3015 where Xitron will be exhibiting along with four other Hybrid Software Group companies; Global Graphics Software, Hybrid Software, Meteor Inkjet, and ICD3.
Contact
Bret Farrah
734-913-8080
www.xitron.com
