Reclaim Construction Ranks No. 1068 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List
This prestigious list includes the fastest-growing private businesses across the United States. Reclaim Construction stands at the 98th fastest growing private business in Texas, 43rd in construction (national), 40th in Dallas and 7th in construction (Texas).
Lewisville, TX, August 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Inc. revealed that Reclaim Construction is No. 1068, with a three-year growth of 610%, on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
“We are honored to be recognized as one of the fastest growing companies on the Inc. 5000 list,” said Reclaim Construction’s Executive Vice President Adam Cavrell. “As a co-founder of Reclaim Construction, I take tremendous pride in our achievements and in particular, the strength of our growing team. Reclaim Construction is a client-first company, we make decisions based on the clients’ needs while never sacrificing superior quality or customer service. Our team separates itself by marshalling a historically fractured industry with a one-stop solution. We’re proud to serve the entire state of Texas and are truly humbled and inspired by this honor.”
Experts in Commercial Roofing and Large Loss Restoration
Reclaim Construction is committed to providing proactive and responsive client-centric restoration solutions. From large loss restorations to commercial roofing, the company serves industrial, multifamily, healthcare, and commercial clients safeguard, and when necessary, rebuild their assets.
As 4th generation general contractors, Reclaim works strategically and advocates firmly to regain the property’s best potential. Whether working directly with the client or its' insurance provider to rebuild, a property owner can rest easy knowing Reclaim's mission is to reclaim yours. Reclaim Construction rebuilds it better and makes it right – guaranteed. Truly offering a one stop shop in such a fragmented industry.
Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 listing have not only been successful, but they have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.
“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. Magazine, which is now available.
Learn more about Reclaim Construction at https://reclaimconstruct.com.
About Reclaim Construction
Reclaim Construction is a commercial general contractor specializing in commercial roofing and large loss catastrophic restorations. The company is based in Lewisville, Texas and provides services throughout Texas. When disaster strikes a commercial property, Reclaim Construction is the one call to solve it all.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine’s September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Inc.
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
“We are honored to be recognized as one of the fastest growing companies on the Inc. 5000 list,” said Reclaim Construction’s Executive Vice President Adam Cavrell. “As a co-founder of Reclaim Construction, I take tremendous pride in our achievements and in particular, the strength of our growing team. Reclaim Construction is a client-first company, we make decisions based on the clients’ needs while never sacrificing superior quality or customer service. Our team separates itself by marshalling a historically fractured industry with a one-stop solution. We’re proud to serve the entire state of Texas and are truly humbled and inspired by this honor.”
Experts in Commercial Roofing and Large Loss Restoration
Reclaim Construction is committed to providing proactive and responsive client-centric restoration solutions. From large loss restorations to commercial roofing, the company serves industrial, multifamily, healthcare, and commercial clients safeguard, and when necessary, rebuild their assets.
As 4th generation general contractors, Reclaim works strategically and advocates firmly to regain the property’s best potential. Whether working directly with the client or its' insurance provider to rebuild, a property owner can rest easy knowing Reclaim's mission is to reclaim yours. Reclaim Construction rebuilds it better and makes it right – guaranteed. Truly offering a one stop shop in such a fragmented industry.
Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 listing have not only been successful, but they have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.
“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. Magazine, which is now available.
Learn more about Reclaim Construction at https://reclaimconstruct.com.
About Reclaim Construction
Reclaim Construction is a commercial general contractor specializing in commercial roofing and large loss catastrophic restorations. The company is based in Lewisville, Texas and provides services throughout Texas. When disaster strikes a commercial property, Reclaim Construction is the one call to solve it all.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine’s September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Inc.
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
Contact
Reclaim ConstructionContact
Jess Smith
214-501-0631
https://reclaimconstruct.com
Jess Smith
214-501-0631
https://reclaimconstruct.com
Multimedia
Categories