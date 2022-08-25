Welcome Weekend 2022 at Husson University

This weekend, Husson University will be welcoming students back to their Bangor campus at 1 College Circle in Bangor, Maine for the beginning of the new academic year. First-year students will be moving into the residence halls on Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sophomores, juniors and seniors will move in on Sunday, August 28, 2022 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Welcome Weekend consists of two days of activities, events and fun at the beginning of the new school year.