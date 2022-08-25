Welcome Weekend 2022 at Husson University
This weekend, Husson University will be welcoming students back to their Bangor campus at 1 College Circle in Bangor, Maine for the beginning of the new academic year. First-year students will be moving into the residence halls on Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sophomores, juniors and seniors will move in on Sunday, August 28, 2022 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Welcome Weekend consists of two days of activities, events and fun at the beginning of the new school year.
First-year students will be moving into the residence halls on Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sophomores, juniors and seniors will move in on Sunday, August 28, 2022 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Welcome Weekend consists of two days of activities, events and fun at the beginning of the new school year. It’s designed to help students feel comfortable on campus. A full two-day event schedule can be found at https://www.husson.edu/student-life/welcome-weekend/schedule.
Event highlights on Saturday, August 27, 2022 include:
8 a.m. – 1 p.m.: All new students will be checking in here before heading to the residence halls.
2 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.: New Student Convocation will be taking place at the Newman Gymnasium. Our annual fall convocation ceremony is the first formal event of the University’s 2022-2023 academic year.
4 p.m. – 5 p.m.: Connection Bingo. This game helps large groups of students get to know each other and form connections. Bingo cards list sixteen characteristics of fellow students. For example, one of the characteristics on the card could be “came here from a different time zone.” To win, players must collect a signature in each box horizontally, vertically or diagonally to form a “bingo.”
7:30 p.m.: Free ice cream will be available to all incoming students in the Carlisle Hall and Hart Hall courtyard.
8 p.m.: Students can enjoy a free outdoor screening of the movie: “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” in the Carlisle Hall and Hart Hall courtyard.
For more than 120 years, Husson University has shown its adaptability and strength in delivering educational programs that prepare future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent a superior value in higher education. The hallmarks of a Husson education include advanced knowledge delivered through quality educational programs in business; health; education; pharmacy studies; science and humanities; as well as communication. According to a recent analysis of tuition and fees by U.S. News & World Report, Husson University is one of the most affordable private colleges in New England. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.
Contact
Eric B. Gordon
(207) 992-4925
https://www.husson.edu
Cell: (207) 649-4647
