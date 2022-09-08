Hloov Becomes NVIDIA Inception Program Partner
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Hloov, a pioneer in human-centric artificial intelligence for the built environment, announced it has been selected for the NVIDIA Inception Program. The program is designed to nurture startups that are revolutionizing industries with advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and data sciences.
With this selection, Hloov joins an elite group of startups working with some of the world's most advanced technologies. This partnership will provide Hloov with access to NVIDIA's vast resources and expertise in these fields. Additionally, it will help accelerate the development of Hloov's groundbreaking Living Digital Twins Platform – Tagwaye.
The Next Phase in Decision-making Evolution
Tagwaye is a human-centric AI-driven living digital twins' platform that empowers the Built Environment people with decision intelligence to make complex and critical decisions confidently. These LivingTwins can be used to gather data, analyze trends, and predict problems before they happen.
Hloov's vision is to create a World with an Equitable Balance between the Built Environment needs and Finite Natural Resources. With Tagwaye, Hloov is well on its way to achieving this goal.
"We are extremely proud to be selected by NVIDIA for their Inception Program," said Suhail Arfath, Founder and CEO of Hloov. "This partnership will help us further our mission of empowering people to make the built environment smarter and more sustainable by minimizing waste with Data Science."
Hloov's selection into the NVIDIA Inception Program is a testament to the potential of Tagwaye and the company's commitment to using AI to change the way we interact with our built environment. With NVIDIA's support, Hloov will continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in this field and help create smarter, more efficient buildings for everyone.
About Hloov
Hloov is a pioneer in human-centric artificial intelligence for the built environment that empowers people with data science to achieve people, planet, and prosperity goals by minimizing waste.
Founded in 2020, Hloov is a buoyant market disruption, looking at the complex problems from a unique perspective that brings together all stakeholders and democratizes data to solve the built environment's pressing challenges using human-centric artificial intelligence for the built environment.
Disclaimer:
We may make statements regarding planned or future development efforts for existing or new products and services. We wish to caution you that such statements reflect our current expectations, estimates, and assumptions based on our present known factors. That actual events or results could differ materially. These statements are not intended to promise or guarantee future delivery of products, services, or features but merely reflect our current plans, which may change. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist or change after the date they were created.
For more information:
Hloov Media Relations, press@hloov.com
Ava Hena
+971 (4) 5525089
hloov.com
