New Mexico Media Access Joins the AFMX 10th Anniversary Festival

Albuquerque, NM, August 31, 2022 --( PR.com )-- NMMA is brought to you by RoseBrand Consultation Services, Kelly Pendygraft, and is presented by the Albuquerque Film & Music Experience. Sponsored by Creative Startups, the free-to-attend expo highlights various service providers, including; Reel Solutions, The Actor’s Studio, Flyby Provisions, Albuquerque Film & Media Incubator, Safe-Sets Initiative, Katharsis Media, NM Film Foundation, Rising Star Stunts, Triple Tone Studios and more.Sunday, September 18, 2022 10:00 am - 4:00 pmFree to attendNational Hispanic Cultural Center1701 Fourth St. SW, Albuquerque, NM, 87102Join the Center Stage Conversation with Joshua Friedman, Author of “Getting It Done: The Ultimate Production Assistant Guide,” speaking about becoming a successful and effective team player as a Production Assistant in the film industry. Over the years, Mr. Friedman grew from a Production Assistant to a Union (Director's Guild of America) as an Assistant Director on Feature Films and Television shows around the United States.Sunday, September 18, 2022, 12:00 - 2:00 PM MDTTickets are only $10NHCC - Bank of America Theatre