New Mexico Media Access Joins the AFMX 10th Anniversary Festival
A next-level film and television industry expo. The New Mexico Media Access (NMMA) Film & Media Industry Expo connects New Mexico communities with opportunities for career, content, and customers in film and media.
Albuquerque, NM, August 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- NMMA is brought to you by RoseBrand Consultation Services, Kelly Pendygraft, and is presented by the Albuquerque Film & Music Experience. Sponsored by Creative Startups, the free-to-attend expo highlights various service providers, including; Reel Solutions, The Actor’s Studio, Flyby Provisions, Albuquerque Film & Media Incubator, Safe-Sets Initiative, Katharsis Media, NM Film Foundation, Rising Star Stunts, Triple Tone Studios and more.
Sunday, September 18, 2022 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Free to attend
National Hispanic Cultural Center
1701 Fourth St. SW, Albuquerque, NM, 87102
Join the Center Stage Conversation with Joshua Friedman, Author of “Getting It Done: The Ultimate Production Assistant Guide,” speaking about becoming a successful and effective team player as a Production Assistant in the film industry. Over the years, Mr. Friedman grew from a Production Assistant to a Union (Director's Guild of America) as an Assistant Director on Feature Films and Television shows around the United States.
Sunday, September 18, 2022, 12:00 - 2:00 PM MDT
Tickets are only $10
NHCC - Bank of America Theatre
505-814-3726
https://www.afmxnm.com/nmma-expo-2022
