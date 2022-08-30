No.5 Opera Starring Molly Ann Anderson as Coco Chanel Premiers in Orlando
Orlando, FL, August 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Mexican-American composer Nathan Felix will present his new opera titled No.5 at Timucua (2000 S Summerlin Ave) on Saturday October 1st at 7:00pm as part of Hispanic Heritage Month. No. 5 is inspired by the life of iconic fashion designer Coco Chanel. The opera performance features Molly Ann Anderson as young Coco Chanel, Claire Hodges as older Chanel, Jacob Pence as of of Chanel’s true loves of her life Boy Capel, Sarah Purser as legendary composer Igor Stravinsky and Madison Marie McIntosh as special agent Nazi Hans Günther von Dincklage. The opera explores the various relationships that came and went in Chanel’s love life, ultimately leaving her alone when she died, yet one of the richest people in the world.
No. 5 is a seven act 70 minute opera about fashion icon Coco Chanel. Coco Chanel was a French designer and a businesswoman who ruled the Parisian haute couture for about sixty years. She is known for the classic innovations, including the quilted purse, the woman's suit, the “little black dress,” and costume jewelry. She was nicknamed “Coco” during her years as a singer. Felix’s opera follows Chanel from her early years as an orphan to being a cabaret dancer to meeting Europe's elite in Étienne Balsan, Boy Capel and Winston Churchill. Middle acts play out her relationships with famed Russian composer Igor Stravinsky and German special agent Nazi Hans Günther von Dincklage.
Tickets are on sale at Timucua’s website at www.timucua.com for $25, $12.50 for military/students/frontline and $5 for virtual. The ensemble is led by conductor Ethan Lolley and includes Lisa Ferrigno (violin), Andreas Volmer (violin), Jean Marie Glazer (cello), Crystal Fuentes (piano) and Ariel Hudak. Scenographer Joshua Segovia created the design and visual components while Laurenna Roma will stage manage.
Who: Nathan Felix
What: No. 5 - World premiere opera about Coco Chanel
When: Saturday October 1st 2022 at 7pm
Where: Timucua Arts Foundation - 2000 S Summerlin Ave, Orlando, FL 32806
Cast & Crew
Molly Ann Anderson - younger Coco Chanel
Claire Hodge - older Coco Chanel
Jacob Pence - Boy Capel
Sarah Purser - Igor Stravinsky
Madison Marie McIntosh - Spatz
Joshua Segovia - Scenographer
Laurenna Roma - Stage Manager
About Nathan Felix:
Nathan Felix (born 1981) is a Mexican-American composer known for his immersive operas and experimental films. Felix’s music has premiered in Bulgaria, Portugal, Spain, Japan, China, Sweden, Denmark, Mongolia and the United States and has been featured on the BBC, MTV, NPR, TPR & PBS. Felix often focuses on telling Latinx themed and minority stories that highlight border issues, underserved communities and his hispanic heritage.
Contact
Nathan Felix
512-731-0314
www.Electrochestral.com
