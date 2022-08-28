New Comedy Horror Movie is Equal Opportunity Jokester
Big N Funky Productions releases the 2nd movie in the Smoky Mountain Chronicles.
Pigeon Forge, TN, August 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Vinnie Vineyard is no stranger to controversy. He spent his early life telling jokes in school, where he claims he broke his school's record for In School Suspension. He pushed the limits of what you could get away with without a fine in radio, he was a bad guy in his own hip hop/ funk band, and even played "heel" (the villain) in the sport of pro wrestling for over a decade. One might say that he revels in being mischievous.
"I have always been paid more when I've been the bad guy."
So now that he and his his tag team partner, musician Big Luke Walker, are making movies, one shouldn't expect anything but hijinks. Their newest movie, WJHC AM, a film about Y2K, the return of Christ, and a fledgling southern gospel radio station does not shy away from bathroom humor, deep topics, a character studies of half a dozen characters Vineyard insists are based on real employees of a radio station he worked at in his 20s.
"Our new movie is unlike anything that I've ever seen cinematically. There's a definite Kevin Smith flavor, but its also very Southern. There's a My Cousin Vinny, fish out of water vibe to it... and also an Evil Dead energy towards the end. But even though the movie features a lot of gnarly stuff... the movie is really about God... and redemption."
Needless to say, some religious folk of the area may not be fans.
"I don't know how people will take it. At first, I thought the movie would be way too controversial and sacrilegious. Then after I watched it, I thought it may be too Christian. It definitely pokes a lot of sticks in a lot of directions. At the end of the day, I hope people laugh a lot watching it. The performances from the actors were fantastic. It has a point, it means something to me personally, but at the end of the day, it is a low budget horror comedy movie that was made to make people happy. So far I think it has."
WJHC AM is available on DVD and Blu-Ray through Burning Bulb Publishing on all major retailers, and is ready to be picked up for streaming. For more information, check out the movie's official site at www.BigNFunkyProductions.com
