Key Topics Not to Miss at the Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices Conference
SAE Media Group: key topics and presentations released for ahead of the Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices Conference.
London, United Kingdom, September 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- SAE Media Group is proud to announce the 3rd Annual Wearable Injectors & Connected Devices conference taking place on 10th - 11th October 2022, in London, UK. The 2022 conference will welcome key industry giants who will discuss important developments being made in the wearable injectors field, this includes the enhanced demand for on-body injectors as well as digitalised health - due to the need for at home self-administrations and routes for delivery of time dependent, high volume and viscous drugs grow.
It is with great delight to announce that the conference has 5 confirmed sponsors and 4 confirmed exhibitors. The sponsor line-up includes: AltekMed, Crux, DCA, Quantex and Victrex and the exhibitors include: DMI, Mikron, Raumedic and Sensirion.
Ahead of the conference, SAE Media Group have released the key topics and presentations for the conference:
There will be an opening address on day one from Cedric Gysel, Manager, Health Care Solutions & Design, Johnson & Johnson who will be presenting on “Wearable Devices: from development to end-of-life” which will cover:
· - Introduction to device and packaging development
· - Case study on wearable device
· - Case study on wearable device end-of-life, and considering sustainability, device disassembly and circular materials
· - Discussion of FPA: developing an end-of-life product standard[1]considerations and design principles
Following that, there will be another opening address on day two by Min Wei, Senior Director, AstraZeneca on “An industry outlook for wearable injector development” focusing on:
· - An overview of the current wearable injector landscape
· - Discussion of the new ISO-11608-6 and the impact of this
· - Development considerations for primary containers used in wearable injectors
· - Development considerations for fluid path within a wearable injector device
· An outlook to the future: broader collaboration is needed for developing complex wearable injector devices
The conference will also welcome a spotlight session by Charles Sherman, Technical Lead, Biogen who will be highlighting the “Digital Integration of Medical Devices” which will cover:
· - Considering human-centred design and producing devices tailored to improve adherence
· - Case studies on the use of digital solutions
· - Challenges with regulatory guidance
· How to capture novel opportunities in digital health
· - The future of digital systems and increasing acceptance
Benjamin Werner, Primary Packaging and Process Development Specialist, Boehringer Ingelheim will also deliver a spotlight session on “Evaluation of Different On-Body Injectors for Biologicals” delving into:
· - Essential performance requirements
· - Characterization of the siliconization
· - Particulate matters
Bjorg Hunter, Director, Novo Nordisk will be giving a regulatory outlook on “Regulatory Challenges in the Development of Digital Health” covering:
· - Managing regulatory submissions of connected devices
· - Assessing the classification of connected devices- should the device follow the classification of the medical device, or should it have its own classification?
· - Exploring the impact of classification on development
· - Discussion of the need for improved guidance and harmonization of global regulations and the importance of consistency
· - Outlook on the development of connected devices
3rd Annual Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices Conference
10 – 11 October 2022
London, UK
Sponsors & Exhibitors: AltekMed, Crux, DCA, Quantex, Victrex, DMI, Mikron, Raumedic, Sensirion
About SAE Media Group Conferences:
About SAE Media Group Conferences:
SAE Media Group Conferences connects global communities with focused networking conferences.
