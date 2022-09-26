Key Topics Not to be Missed at the Ophthalmic Drugs Conference
London, United Kingdom, September 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Europe’s leading Ophthalmic Drugs Conference is returning in London, UK for the 5th Annual year on 21st – 22nd November 2022. The conference which will consider the latest updates in ophthalmology, gene therapy, artificial intelligence, and drug development.
The two-day agenda offers peer-to-peer networking with Global Product Managers, Senior drug delivery Engineers, Device Testing Managers, Heads of Late-Stage Development, Clinical trial directors and much more.
Ahead of the conference, SAE Media Group have released the key presentations that are not to be missed, see below a snapshot:
On day one, there will be an opening address from Mitch De Long, Vice President, Chemistry, Aerie Pharmaceuticals presenting on Combating Ocular Inflammation which will cover:
· The search for effective non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agents for non-infectious inflammation
· JAK inhibition as an ocular anti-inflammatory mechanism
· Pre-clinical results of selective JAK inhibitors in animal models of ocular inflammation
Following that, on day two there will be another opening address from Peter Morgan-Warren, Therapy Area Head – Ophthalmology, Bayer Pharmaceuticals presenting on Clinical Development & Regulatory Landscape for Ophthalmic Products which will cover:
· Overview of current regulatory guidance relating to ophthalmic medicines
· Update on devices and combination approaches for novel ocular therapeutics
· Special considerations for biologicals, advanced therapies & rare diseases
A panel discussion will also be held featuring Aniz Girach, Chief Medical Officer, ProQR Therapeutics, Magali Taiel, Chief Medical Officer, Gensight Biologics, Peter Morgan-Warren, Therapy Area Head – Ophthalmology, Bayer Pharmaceuticals, Daniel Chung, Chief Medical Officer, Sparing vision and Virginia Calder, Professor of Ocular Immunology, University College London on Challenges & Opportunities with Using Genetic Therapy for Inherited Retinal Diseases.
Conference Chair Naj Sharif, Vice President, Ophthalmology Innovation Center, Santen Inc USA will be delivering a spotlight session on Eybelis: The Novel EP2-Recepto Agonist for Glaucoma / OHT Treatment which will focus on: Role of EP2-receptor agonism in lowering intraocular pressure
· Non-prostaglandin (PG) and PG EP2-receptor agonists
· Differentiating properties of Eybelis as a non-PG EP2 agonist
· Clinical experience and efficacy of Eybelis in OHT/glaucoma patients
The last panel discussion will feature Catherine Wyman, Head of Eyecare, TTP, Marion Munk, Chief Medical Officer, Isarna Therapeutics, Pearse Keane, Professor, UCL Institute of Ophthalmology, Daniela Ferrara, Principal Medical Director, Genentech / Roche presenting on The Future of AI in Retinal Disease Diagnostics.
Ophthalmic Drugs
21-22 November 2022
London, UK
About SAE Media Group Conferences:
SAE Media Group (SMG), a subsidiary of SAE International, reports the latest technology breakthroughs and design innovations to a global audience of nearly 1,000,000 engineers, researchers, and business managers.
SAE Media Group (SMG), a subsidiary of SAE International, reports the latest technology breakthroughs and design innovations to a global audience of nearly 1,000,000 engineers, researchers, and business managers. SMG provides critical information these professionals need to develop new and improved products and services.
