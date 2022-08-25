Alternative Liquidity Announces Offer to Purchase Shares in STHealth Capital Investment Corp
Alternative Liquidity has announced an offer to purchase up to 130,000 shares in StHealth Capital Investment Corp. The shares are not currently traded on any exchange, and the Company does not have an active share repurchase program. Alternative Liquidity's offer provides shareholders the opportunity to exit their investment.
Minnetonka, MN, August 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Alternative Liquidity Capital has announced an offer to purchase up to 130,000 shares in StHealth Capital Investment Corp (the “Company”).
StHealth does not currently have an active share repurchase program. Consequently, liquidity is extremely limited for shareholders. Furthermore, STHealth has not paid regular cash distributions to investors. Additionally, since the Company is not current in its SEC filing obligations, there is significant uncertainty as to the value of the underlying assets. The Offer provides an opportunity for investors to exit their investment in the Company. Unless extended, the Offer will expire on September 26, 2022.
The Purchaser is a Delaware Limited Partnership and is not affiliated with the Issuer. The Offer is being made solely for the Purchaser to establish a passive ownership position in the Company.
Shareholders should read the Offer and related material carefully because they contain important information. Shareholders are urged to consult with financial and other professional advisors before making any decisions regarding the Offer. This announcement is intended as a notification that the Offer has been made, and does not constitute an invitation to sell. Any action that any Shareholder may take in relation to the Offer is only able to be taken once they receive a copy of the Offer which contains the applicable terms and conditions.
Shareholders may obtain a free copy of the Offer and Assignment Form without charge by visiting Alternative Liquidity Capital’s website at: https://www.alternativeliquidity.net or by calling (888) 884-8796. Investors may also contact the Purchaser at info@alternativeliquidty.net to answer questions about the Offer or to obtain Offer documents.
Contact
Jacob Mohs
(888) 884-8796
alternativeliquidity.net
