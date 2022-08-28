eBlu Solutions to Sponsor and Exhibit at 2022 NORM Conference
eBlu Solutions experts onsite to discuss electronic prior authorizations and offer support to NORM members.
Louisville, KY, August 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- eBlu Solutions, a digital health leader in the prior authorization space, will exhibit at the 2022 National Organization of Rheumatology Management (NORM) Conference to be held in Atlanta, Georgia, from September 17-19th (Booth No. 19).
The NORM Conference is held each year and promotes and supports the education, expertise, and advocacy for rheumatology practices and their patients. “We’re proud to be a sponsor at the NORM Conference for the seventh consecutive year,” said Kim Farley, Founder & Chief Operations Officer at eBlu Solutions. “It’s important for us to help support rheumatology practices across the country. We are looking forward to spending time with our eBlu practices as well as expand our reach to future practices in Atlanta and share how eBlu can help get their patients to treatment faster – at no cost to them."
Since 2012, eBlu Solutions has provided specialty practices like rheumatology offices with a software solution to verify medical benefits and prior authorizations via a cloud-based system. The company is committed to streamlining the processes needed for practices to support patients who require high-cost infusion and injection treatments.
For more information about eBlu Solutions, visit www.eblusolutions.com.
The NORM Conference is held each year and promotes and supports the education, expertise, and advocacy for rheumatology practices and their patients. “We’re proud to be a sponsor at the NORM Conference for the seventh consecutive year,” said Kim Farley, Founder & Chief Operations Officer at eBlu Solutions. “It’s important for us to help support rheumatology practices across the country. We are looking forward to spending time with our eBlu practices as well as expand our reach to future practices in Atlanta and share how eBlu can help get their patients to treatment faster – at no cost to them."
Since 2012, eBlu Solutions has provided specialty practices like rheumatology offices with a software solution to verify medical benefits and prior authorizations via a cloud-based system. The company is committed to streamlining the processes needed for practices to support patients who require high-cost infusion and injection treatments.
For more information about eBlu Solutions, visit www.eblusolutions.com.
Contact
eBlu SolutionsContact
Lori Wood
502-702-0402
https://www.eblusolutions.com
Lori Wood
502-702-0402
https://www.eblusolutions.com
Categories