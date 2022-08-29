Microsoft Adds Tweaking Technologies’ App to Back to School Deals on Its Store
The Image Resizing tool is available on Microsoft Store as a part of Back to School deals.
Jaipur, India, August 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Microsoft Store has selected Tweaking Technologies to provide its app for Windows – Image Resizer, on the Microsoft Store as part of the Back-to-School Deals campaign. The campaign shall run on the Microsoft Store from Aug 22, 2022 through Sep 9, 2022. The campaign features most wanted apps and devices for Windows at a discounted prices for students and parents.
Sudhir Sharma, Vice-President, Tweaking Technologies, further added, “Students often have to upload images online for which the need to resize multiple images arises so that the file size of the images can be reduced. They even have to change the orientation and make other modifications as well. Our team has therefore developed Image Resizer tool that can help students and other users carry out these modifications on multiple images at once. And, we hope that students will benefit from back-to-school deals and install the app.”
Listed below are the main features of image resizer.
● Rescale individual or multiple images without hampering image quality.
● Adjust wrong image orientation.
● Save the output in multiple file formats.
Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO of Tweaking Technologies further added, “Microsoft Store is a one-stop shop for acquiring apps and devices for Windows users. It is a privilege and proud moment for Tweaking Technologies to be invited to participate in special promotions together with Microsoft on its Store. We, at Tweaking Technologies, design and develop applications that assist users in making the most out of their time by automating the routine tasks and improving the user experience”.
For more information about Image Resizer, please visit the official Microsoft Store page:
https://apps.microsoft.com/store/collections/MerchandiserContent/Apps/Sale/2022/appsbtsdeals0922/_appsbtsdeals0922
About the Company: Tweaking Technologies is an IT Solutions Company that serves a diverse list of clients and industries globally. With the vision to simplify & secure digital life, the company comprehends the fact that self-improvement is the only key to success. Our high adaptability towards implementing cutting-edge technologies gives us a leg up in the dynamic environment. We believe in providing high-quality & easy-to-use system optimizing utilities worldwide.
Contact
Tweaking TechnologiesContact
Sudhir Sharma
+91-141-2243030
www.tweakingtechnologies.com
