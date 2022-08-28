Fairview HK Limited – Launches New Client Drive Initiative
Fairview HK announces its latest initiative to gain traction within the Asia Pacific region and increase its client base, capitalizing on its recent on-boarding improvements and increase market commentary.
Hong Kong, Hong Kong S.A.R., August 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- “Following on from strong client acquisition over the last few years, we have been determined to solidify our position as one of Asia’s leading international retail investor advisory firms,” said John Hendricks, Global Marketing and PR Vice President. “For the last two years, predominantly, we have been introducing our services and results to an ever-increasing segment of the international investor pool in Asia and have not been limited by market conditions or local economic shortfalls. Our growth has been a testament to our advisors and analysts who have managed clients’ expectations, as well as their finances.”
Fairview HK is currently accepting clients from multiple jurisdictions and its dedicated team of onboarding specialists is there to guide its new clients to a successful entry into international or offshore investments they might not have previously thought attainable.
About Fairview HK Limited:
Fairview HK Limited is one of the foremost privately owned Asia-Pacific orientated, boutique wealth management firms in Hong Kong. As a wealth and investment planning company with a strong history of delivering a high level of client service, expert advice and outstanding investment performance, we offer our services to a selected group of families, family offices, institutions and fund managers.
If you would like to learn more or arrange a meeting – contact us.
Categories