Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Tilly’s Tails," by Kevin J. Gallagher

Canterbury, United Kingdom, August 30, 2022 --( PR.com )-- About Tilly’s Tails:Set in the south-coast seaside town of Deal, Kent, UK with a blend of contemporary observations and the town’s past history, Tilly’s Tails has been written to make the reader’s thoughts find their own way. Whether through dog or human characters, the reader is encouraged to relate to the history of the town, to both the modern and the old ways.Fact and fiction intertwine in this humorous saga.This work is available worldwide via Amazon:Paperback (474 pages)Dimensions 15.24 x 2.72 x 22.86 cmISBN-13 9781800943742Kindle eBook ASIN B0BBSCCW41Amazon URL: https://mybook.to/TILLYPublished in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022About the AuthorKevin J. Gallagher was inspired to write Tilly’s Tails by hearing the town of Deal’s community banter – such as the stories of the Scot-Yorkshire and, my breed, the Welsh who walked here in those early days through all weathers to find a better life within the coal fields and mines.For example, there is always somebody saying the likes of: “Oh my... was that one of those who walked here and joined the coal business and later set up their own business?”Kevin offers thanks to the people of his upbringing who instilled in him the passion to drive on in every part of his life and thanks them too for guiding his thoughts towards writing, this, his first book, "Tilly’s Tails."About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:Michael Terence PublishingMarketing & PromotionsTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002