Dan Kaufman Florida Real Estate Opens Orlando Office to Serve Central Florida Market
Orlando, FL, August 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Florida-based residential and commercial real estate builder Dan Kaufman Florida Real Estate is opening a Orlando office to serve Central Florida, where the company has four communities under development.
In Central Florida, Dan Kaufman Florida Real Estate (DKF) is developing a 336-unit multi-family project in Orlando.
The company’s Orlando basecamp will be a 3,400-square-foot office space on East Pine Street.
“We have a long, successful history in the Florida market and believe in the enduring growth opportunities throughout the state,” DKF CEO Dan Kaufman said in a prepared statement. “Our new office space presents the perfect opportunity for us to increase our development efforts, and we are excited to see what else this robust market has to offer.”
Dan Kaufman Florida Real Estate has other offices in Southern Florida.
In Central Florida, Dan Kaufman Florida Real Estate (DKF) is developing a 336-unit multi-family project in Orlando.
The company’s Orlando basecamp will be a 3,400-square-foot office space on East Pine Street.
“We have a long, successful history in the Florida market and believe in the enduring growth opportunities throughout the state,” DKF CEO Dan Kaufman said in a prepared statement. “Our new office space presents the perfect opportunity for us to increase our development efforts, and we are excited to see what else this robust market has to offer.”
Dan Kaufman Florida Real Estate has other offices in Southern Florida.
Contact
Dan Kaufman Florida Real EstateContact
Dan Kaufman
863-455-9601
dankaufmanfloridarealestate.com
Dan Kaufman
863-455-9601
dankaufmanfloridarealestate.com
Categories