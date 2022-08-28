ComOps to be Title Sponsor for the 5th Annual Revparblems Fantasy Football League
Influencer Calvin Tilokee, CEO and Creative Director of RevPAR Media LLC, is back with the Revparblems Fantasy Football League, sponsored by ComOps.
Ft. Lauderdale, FL, August 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Every year, Fantasy Football brings football fans, strategists, and lovers of competitive games head-to-head in a season-long competition playing for points, money, or the ultimate bragging rights at the watercooler. The Revparblems league is a collaboration of hospitality industry professionals.
Calvin Tilokee announced, “We couldn’t be happier to be sponsored by ComOps, the leader in Commercial Operations Support as a Service for hotels, resorts, and casinos.” This year’s Revparblems Fantasy Football Leagues, is going to be the biggest yet, with 28 participants across the two leagues. Tilokee describes the competitors as “the best minds in Revenue Management, Sales, Marketing, & Operations within Hospitality.” The skill set of this particular league ensures an exciting season.
This is the first year ComOps is sponsoring a league, and Robert Levine, CEO, explained, “The team at ComOps is thrilled to be partnering with Calvin and Revpar Media on their 5th annual fantasy football league. This event pulls together some of the best forecasting minds in hospitality and gamifies their skill in hopes of winning real money and prizes!” There is no doubt that the predictive analytics used in the hospitality industry give these elite professionals an edge.
With the league kicking off on September 8th 2022 participants will compete for the entire season, culminating in the grand prize winner at the end of the regular season on Jan 2nd 2022. The top prize is $500 cash + a hotel stay and Deron Condon (Director of Engineering from Urgo/Hersha Hospitality) will try to defend his title from the 2021 season. Additional prizes include hotel stays at The George Hotel – Cheltenham, UK, Margaritaville Times Square, and Waterfront Beach Resort, Huntington Beach, CA.
Keep up with the action by following @revparblems on Instagram.
About ComOps
ComOps provides strategic consulting and specializes in support-as-a-service for commercial operations. With decades of experience in contact center operations, revenue management, digital innovation, customer experience, and employee sentiment evaluation, the ComOps team focuses on optimizing resources and executing with standards developed in collaboration with Forbes Travel Guide.
In addition to delivering results for brands in hospitality, casino, healthcare, and beyond, through a commitment to impact sourcing, the company regularly provides opportunities for economically challenged individuals to hone their skills and grow their careers. To learn more, visit our website: www.ComOps.com
About RevPAR Media
Revpar Media focuses on helping hospitality businesses take a strategic approach to their social media. Through creative storytelling, Revpar Media helps businesses create authentic engagement with their audience. Authentic engagement is key to building an audience that will convert to paying guests. CEO Calvin Tilokee has amassed a diverse skill set during a 20-year hotel career, spanning multiple brands and markets, including Hilton, Marriott, IHG, Starwood, and Independent properties. These diverse experiences are the foundation of Calvin’s Instagram page, Revparblems, where he creates humorous memes about working in the hospitality industry. An abundance of creativity married with the analytical skills developed as an experienced revenue manager led Calvin to create Revpar Media LLC in 2020.
