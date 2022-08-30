Knak (formerly UGAA) Launches Fall Certification Career Courses for the Fourth Industrial Revolution
Southport, CT, August 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Knak, formerly known as UGAA, is pleased to announce it will expand its Career Certification Courses, offering employment paths to careers that will emerge in the fourth industrial revolution.
Knak courses offer learning experiences that are meaningful and provide practical work-related paths to employment and career interests for today's students.
J. Patrick Kenny, Knak CEO said, “The more we listened to educators and students say that our courses helped them ‘find their knack,’ the more we realized Knak was both our mission and a better name for the company. Knak afterschool CTE certificates can be a golden ticket leading directly into internships and careers in emerging fields that are exciting to today’s youth and offer pathways into high paying careers."
Mitch Richmond, company founder and NBA Hall of Famer added, “The need for career opportunities is no more apparent than in underserved communities, where students might not otherwise have the opportunity to explore. Knak offers career path experiences that can be life changing."
Knak courses in the coming semester include Careers in Music with 1500 Sound Academy, Streetwear and Sneaker Design with Stadium Goods, World of Fashion and Culture with internet sensation Ugo Mozie, and Grow Your Social Media with social media phenomenon Adam W. The company expects to add an exponential number of courses in 2023, expanding its reach into the Fourth Industrial Revolution career exploration.
About Knak
Knak, formerly UGAA, provides STEAM, educational, leadership, and life skills courses to school districts and learning centers nationwide, serving the K-12 community. Knak taps into the outsized educational STEAM market through its existing global Learning Management System, with the capability of reaching students worldwide.
Press Inquiries:
Charles Davidson
+1 203 500 0851
cdavidson@theknak.com
Education Inquiries:
Dejan Matic
+1 347 860 0024
dmatic@theknak.com
