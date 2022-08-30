Enrich Broking Rebrands to Enrich Money, a Fintech with a Wide Array of Unique Products in the Lineup
Enrich Money has been in the traditional stock broking industry for quite some time, now they are venturing in to the Fintech sector with some ground-breaking products in the lineup - Add only if required.
Chennai, India, August 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Enrich Broking, a traditional stockbroking firm is rebranding itself as Enrich Money, as it has ventured in to being a full-fledged fintech company with a wide range of product lineup atht will help the new age investors & traders extensively which is unique to Enrich Money for the millennial traders
All set to launching its own trading platforms ORCA and ORCA pro for traders & investors respectively, these products are going to be an user-friendly, more secure, more advanced trading platform that helps in many unique ways in the stock market. Also, many more groundbreaking products, unique to Enrich Money, are in the pipeline.
To become a leading Fintech company in the country with products and services designed to cater for all financial needs is the vision of this new fintech in town.
Words from CEO:
Enrich Money’s CEO Mr. Ponmudi Radhakrishnan says that this fintech industry is a dynamic one; which always keeps changing according to the new age trends. So to satisfy the needs of the customers they are repositioning themselves to make Enrich Money one of the top leaders in the fintech industry.
Divya Sree
+917200068680
https://enrichmoney.in
