Vic's Lab Announces Serialized Novels
Danville, VA, August 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Last year’s contest-winning book on VicsLab.com, titled “Cobalt Blue” by author Zhiliang Tay, is now available to the public in serialized format as a timed exclusive on Kindle Vella.
“Alpha Squad – Vecto: Virtue” by Reid Kemper, the final book in the Vecto trilogy, also is available is a timed exclusive on Kindle Vella. In addition, “Sword Quest of Enigmatic Souls: Vol 1: Takanova” by Alex Theriot is available in serialized format for a limited time for VicsLab.com members.
Members of VicsLab.com voted for “Cobalt Blue” as the winner of a publishing contest. It narrowly won the contest with 176 votes, only nine votes ahead of the runner-up choice.
After professional editing was provided to the contest winner, the book is now available on Kindle Vella in bi-monthly installments on the first and third Thursday of every month. The first four chapters are already available on Kindle Vella, with the first three chapters available to read for free. The fourth chapter was recently posted and is available for purchase using tokens from Kindle Vella.
Here is a short description of the action novel “Cobalt Blue”: “Yuri feels she’s a failure when she learns she isn’t accepted into university. When her parents tell her they will no longer help her financially, Yuri has no idea how she’ll survive on her own. But then Yuri meets an elderly man who makes her an offer to be the successor of his company. She agrees, thinking he was joking. But it wasn’t a joke, and now everything’s changed. Soon, Yuri becomes entangled with one of Japan's most notorious crime families and trains to be their leader.”
This young adult novel is recommended for ages 16 and older.
After the first volume of “Cobalt Blue” is made available in its entirety on Kindle Vella, ebook versions and a print version will follow.
“Cobalt Blue” is the second book from Vic’s Lab, LLC, that is being distributed as a timed exclusive on Kindle Vella, a website for serialized content. The first book to be available on the platform is “Alpha Squad – Vecto: Virtue” by Reid Kemper, the final book in the Vecto trilogy.
Unlike “Cobalt Blue,” which is being posted bimonthly as full chapters, “Alpha Squad – Vecto: Virtue” is being posted weekly on Fridays in bite-sized episodes as a BitNovel®. More than 50 episodes are already available on the platform. A summary of the first two books also is provided due to the length of time since the last volume was published.
The decision to make “Alpha Squad – Vecto: Virtue” available as a BitNovel® was made as Kemper got his start by posting in that format on another platform for the first book in the series, “Alpha Squad – Vecto: Vengeance,” before publishing rights were acquired by Vic’s Lab, LLC. It’s sequel is titled “Alpha Squad – Vecto: Voyage.”
The first two books in the series is available as an ebook omnibus titled “Alpha Squad – Vecto: Vengeance + Voyage” on VicsLab.com at www.vicslab.com/product/vectoset and on other platforms such as Amazon (getbook.at/VectoSet). Print versions for each book are also available on websites such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
Premium members of VicsLab.com can receive the ebook omnibus version for free. More information is available at www.vicslab.com/premium-members.
The Vecto trilogy is a fast-paced action, science fiction story with some fantasy elements.
Here’s a short description of the series: Can a robot be redeemed? The Vecto trilogy is about a sentient robot on a quest to find his arch nemesis, Morphaal. The first book, Alpha Squad – Vecto: Vengeance, is about Vecto’s downfall in his quest for vengeance. The second book, Alpha Squad – Vecto: Voyage, is about Vecto's recovery and journey in search of Morphaal.
In addition to these two novels being available in serialized format, “Sword Quest of Enigmatic Souls: Vol 1: Takanova” by Alex Theriot also is joining the mix. Chapters of the book will be posted bimonthly on the second and fourth Thursday of every month for free for a limited time to all free and paid members of VicsLab.com.
The book has already been published as a ebook and print book. It’s ebook version is available on VicsLab.com at www.vicslab.com/product/sword-quest, and the ebook and print versions are available via online retailers such as Amazon (getbook.at/SwordQuest).
Vic’s Lab, LLC, is the first U.S. publisher focused on original English light novels (OELNs). OELNs are books similar to Japanese light novels but originally written in English. The company focuses on fans of young adult science fiction and fantasy books — especially those who also like superhero movies, anime, video games, and similar media.
The company has a social network at VicsLab.com for light novel and superhero book fans. Members can read or post stories and connect with fans and authors.
Visit VicsLab.com for more information.
