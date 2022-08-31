Golden Quill Press Book Topic of Dog Dementia Confirmed in Recent Study
Author F. Barish-Stern of Golden Quill Press worked for over two years to get the message to pet parents, Dog's Get Dementia. Recent studies from the Dog Aging Project have stated just that and how the risks for dogs increase and how to lower those risks with Early Prevention, Recognition of Signs and understanding Treatments.
Buchanan, VA, August 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Golden Quill Press Book, "Shamrock's Story," about dog dementia & Alzheimer's is confirmed in a recent study from the Dog Aging Project.
Since August 26, when this new study by the Dog Aging Project about doggy dementia was released, CNN, The New York Times, New York Post, Seattle Times, the Guardian, IFL Science and many, many other media sources, have all published or re-published articles stating, "Dog's Get Dementia." They also advise pet parents how the risks for dogs increase and how to lower those risks.
F. Barish-Stern, the author of "Shamrock's Story" stated, "I lived this disease with my dog after not knowing anything about it and wrote this book to make pet parents aware that dog’s can get dementia and that Early Prevention is Key, and now those statements have been echoed in these articles.
"I interviewed over 50 dementia & Alzheimer’s experts, veterinarians, specialists, behaviorists, and researchers, including some from the Dog Aging Project, then wrote, 'Shamrock's Story From Hurricane Katrina to Doggy Dementia & Alzheimer's.' In this book I wanted to illustrates the stages of this disease from my dog’s experiences, while presenting expert advice about Early Prevention, Recognition of Signs and Treatments which I learned from my interviewing those experts. Whether for a puppy or a senior dog these new studies not only specify dogs get dementia, but also show that over 50% of dogs above age 10 can develop this disease."
This is a horrible disease for people and for dogs so this information can only help to make everyone more aware of this disease.
