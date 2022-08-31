Co-Writers Vicki Johnson & Nick Ray Release "Middle of The Ride" to Industry Rave
"Middle of The Ride" features powerhouse Vocalist "Katie Burke" with both Co-Writers Vicki Johnson & Nick Ray gaining rave reviews on their new song release.
New Orleans, LA, August 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Middle of The Ride…..a single that has been released, is Produced by New Orleans own...Producer, Singer, Songwriter Nick Ray. Combining talents under collaborating efforts, Nick Ray has teamed up with Songwriter/Lyricist Vicki Johnson, also from New Orleans, to deliver this fresh new song with an Electronic /Rock tone. The creative force behind Nick’s blending of electronic textures, along with his keen abilities at mixing and mastering his works, makes this a very commercial appeal for this song’s placement. Most industry leaders have commented that this single can fall into categories of even Pop, Techno, or Experimental genres.
Chosen as the teams selection for Featured Artist is Katie Burke from Los Angeles, who has an electrifying and powerhouse voice to make her delivery of this song exceptional. She also creates some very funky melodies and arrangements on her acoustic guitar that the Producer used throughout the track. Ray made it a point to utilize the hard-driving effects around such an aggressive style of artistry shown in this vocalist. Ray quotes, “I am excited over a project like this, as Katie makes my job very easy to do.” Both talents actually completed their entire creations to masters in 4 days.
As for the Lyricist Vicki Johnson, she has expressed her appreciation and pleasure in being able to work with both of these exceptional artists. Johnson has been writing lyrics since the 80’s, and claims her joys have always involved the music industry collaborations. Burke stated regarding Johnson’s lyrics, “Can’t wait to hit it!” There will be back to back singles released in the near future, and this team certainly has the momentum to produce at a rapid pace.
You can listen to this song by accessing it on Vicki Johnson's or Nick Ray's YouTube Channels.
