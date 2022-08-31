THINKWARE Announces Labor Day Dash Cam Specials
THINKWARE announces its Labor Day promotion running between August 29th to September 11th. 7 THINKWARE dash cams will be discounted; discounts are available on Amazon, Best Buy, the THINKWARE site, and other online retailers.
San Francisco, CA, August 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- World-leading Korean dash cam brand THINKWARE announces its Labor Day promotion with special offers on its dash cam lineup. The special will run between August 29th - September 11th on the official THINKWARE website, Amazon, Best Buy, and other online retailers.
THINKWARE is providing discounts on their seven best-selling dash cameras and its iVolt mini external battery. The full lineup of discounted models include:
● U1000: ($499.99 - $399.99) THINKWARE’s flagship model delivers sharp native 4K front and 2K rear video quality, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Parking Surveillance mode and Super Night Vision technology.
● Q800 PRO (QA100): ($299.99 - $199.99) Capable of recording in 2K QHD 1440P and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems supported.
● X700: ($249.99 - $149.99) Offering an easy-to-navigate 2.7” LCD touchscreen, Full HD two-channel, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, Parking Surveillance mode, and more.
● F200 PRO: ($139.99 - $109.99) A versatile mid-range Full HD dual-channel dash cam with Super Night Vision and built-in Wi-Fi.
● F70: ($89.99 - $69.99) An entry-level dash cam offering clear Full HD 1080P video quality and features Energy Saving Parking Recording.
● F790: ($199.99 - $169.99) Includes THINKWARE’s proprietary Super Night Vision 3.0 technology, HDR, dewarping video technology, and advanced video recording technology in an impeccable and sleek design.
● M1 Motorsports Cam: ($499.99 - $349.99) Built with the outdoors in mind, this is THINKWARE’s flagship product designed for motorcycles, ATV, and UTV vehicles.
● iVolt Mini External Battery: ($249.99 - $209.99) Compatible with all THINKWARE models, the iVolt Mini External Battery increases the duration of Parking Surveillance mode, allowing it to remain in parking mode for up to 20 hours, or 16 hours with a rear cam added.
“Labor Day is a time to appreciate all the dedicated workers who make things ‘go’, and in particular those who deliver and drive for a living each day,” said a THINKWARE representative. “THINKWARE wants to recognize their hard work and perseverance by offering our best dash cams at a discounted price, so they can drive the business forward.”
For more information, visit THINKWARE’s website at https://thinkwarestore.com/
About THINKWARE
Global IT Corporation THINKWARE DASH CAM was founded in Korea in 1997. Through consistent research and development in the field of smart car technologies, THINKWARE DASH CAM has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.
Spearheading the competition with world-class image processing technologies and intuitive, user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM debuted in the US market in 2014. THINKWARE DASH CAM has confirmed it will be exporting their DASH CAM lineup into 17 other countries including US, Canada, UK, and Japan.
THINKWARE DASH CAM has continued to astound the industry with its world-class DASH CAM lineup during its presence at global exhibitions like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. ForCES2017, the world’s largest consumer electronics show, THINKWARE received the Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also received the IF, IDEA and Red Dot Design Award.
THINKWARE is providing discounts on their seven best-selling dash cameras and its iVolt mini external battery. The full lineup of discounted models include:
● U1000: ($499.99 - $399.99) THINKWARE’s flagship model delivers sharp native 4K front and 2K rear video quality, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Parking Surveillance mode and Super Night Vision technology.
● Q800 PRO (QA100): ($299.99 - $199.99) Capable of recording in 2K QHD 1440P and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems supported.
● X700: ($249.99 - $149.99) Offering an easy-to-navigate 2.7” LCD touchscreen, Full HD two-channel, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, Parking Surveillance mode, and more.
● F200 PRO: ($139.99 - $109.99) A versatile mid-range Full HD dual-channel dash cam with Super Night Vision and built-in Wi-Fi.
● F70: ($89.99 - $69.99) An entry-level dash cam offering clear Full HD 1080P video quality and features Energy Saving Parking Recording.
● F790: ($199.99 - $169.99) Includes THINKWARE’s proprietary Super Night Vision 3.0 technology, HDR, dewarping video technology, and advanced video recording technology in an impeccable and sleek design.
● M1 Motorsports Cam: ($499.99 - $349.99) Built with the outdoors in mind, this is THINKWARE’s flagship product designed for motorcycles, ATV, and UTV vehicles.
● iVolt Mini External Battery: ($249.99 - $209.99) Compatible with all THINKWARE models, the iVolt Mini External Battery increases the duration of Parking Surveillance mode, allowing it to remain in parking mode for up to 20 hours, or 16 hours with a rear cam added.
“Labor Day is a time to appreciate all the dedicated workers who make things ‘go’, and in particular those who deliver and drive for a living each day,” said a THINKWARE representative. “THINKWARE wants to recognize their hard work and perseverance by offering our best dash cams at a discounted price, so they can drive the business forward.”
For more information, visit THINKWARE’s website at https://thinkwarestore.com/
About THINKWARE
Global IT Corporation THINKWARE DASH CAM was founded in Korea in 1997. Through consistent research and development in the field of smart car technologies, THINKWARE DASH CAM has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.
Spearheading the competition with world-class image processing technologies and intuitive, user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM debuted in the US market in 2014. THINKWARE DASH CAM has confirmed it will be exporting their DASH CAM lineup into 17 other countries including US, Canada, UK, and Japan.
THINKWARE DASH CAM has continued to astound the industry with its world-class DASH CAM lineup during its presence at global exhibitions like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. ForCES2017, the world’s largest consumer electronics show, THINKWARE received the Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also received the IF, IDEA and Red Dot Design Award.
Contact
THINKWAREContact
Joao Goncalves
+1-415-574-9492
www.thinkware.com
Joao Goncalves
+1-415-574-9492
www.thinkware.com
Categories