Tiemac Technologies Accepted Into Leading Technology Accelerator Program
Atlanta, GA, August 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Tiemac Technologies, Inc (Tiemac) is thrilled to announce its acceptance into the Georgia Institute of Technology’s Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC) Accelerate Program.
The logistics company’s technology gives independent carriers the tools to decrease delivery times, increase revenue and profitability per weekly cycle, and provide a better quality of life for drivers who log thousands of miles on the roads each year.
ATDC, the state of Georgia’s technology incubator, has a rigorous selection process for companies applying to be a part of its Accelerate and top-tier ATDC Signature portfolios. Startups that join ATDC become part of a highly motivated peer group and an impressive collection of companies that draw investors and Fortune 1000 customers.
“We are excited to be a part of ATDC’s Accelerate program. Joining ATDC’s Accelerate program is the next step in the evolution of Tiemac’s growth story,” said Michael Treasure, Tiemac’s founder and CEO.
Tiemac, a black owned Certified MBE, was founded in 2018 and became a recipient in 2021 of Microsoft’s Black Partner Growth Initiative Capital Fund.
Georgia, one of the nation’s key supply chain and logistics hubs, has key assets including seaports, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, rail, and trucking transportation giants.
“Given Georgia’s strength in supply chain logistics, and our current growth trajectory, joining ATDC, one of the nation’s largest, oldest, and best incubator programs in the nation will be invaluable to us,” Treasure said. “We look forward to the strategic guidance we will get from ATDC as well as being able to tap into the resources, networks, and communities that ATDC brings to the table.”
Tiemac is accelerating its growth and pushing to bring its Tiemac Long Distance Load Interchange Marketplace (TLDLIM) to the more than 97% of the trucking companies that are key to the nation’s supply chain. TLDLIM will allow trucking companies to work together to optimize long distance routes, improve their profitability and provide greater quality of life to drivers with more home time.
ATDC Accelerate is one of the incubator’s three programs. Some of the evaluation criteria include being invited by an ATDC staff member to become part of the Accelerate portfolio. ATDC’s unique framework combines curriculum, coaching, connections, and community, helping startups succeed. Accelerate’s curriculum and services are designed to bolster customer acquisition and product development. The technology incubator has more than 160 companies in its portfolio program.
About Tiemac Technologies, Inc (Tiemac)
Tiemac Technologies develops and applies cutting edge technologies to solve the transportation and operational logistic challenges of the first, long and last mile sectors in ground transportation. As a leading supply chain solutions provider, the technologies Tiemac brings to market helps to increase operational profitability through increased vehicle utilization, increased end to end visibility, reduce vehicle miles travels and reduce costs in transportation and logistics operations. For more information, visit https://www.Tiemaccorporation.com.
About the Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC)
The Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC), a program of the Georgia Institute of Technology, is the state’s technology startup incubator. Founded in 1980 by the Georgia General Assembly which funds it each year, ATDC’s mission is to work with entrepreneurs in Georgia to help them learn, launch, scale, and succeed in the creation of viable, disruptive technology companies. Since its founding, ATDC has grown to become the longest running and one of the most successful university-affiliated incubators in the United States, with its graduate startup companies raising $3 billion in investment financing and generating more than $12 billion in revenue in the state of Georgia. To learn more, visit https:/www.ATDC.org.
Contact
Michael Treasure
1-770-799-8133
Tiemaccorporation.com
