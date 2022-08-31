Sunday Dinner Publishing Announces Next Diverse Children’s Book
Los Angeles, CA, August 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Indie publisher Sunday Dinner Publishing has announced the release of their latest diverse children’s book, "Parker Peterzak has the Big School Blues," by author Angel Tate and Brittany Moodie. The Black-owned publisher is excited about the acquisition and team. The title is the first chapter book series for the new publisher.
Parker Peterzak loves big words. In fact, every time she finds a new word, she jots it down in her Brainiac journal. All summer Parker's been collecting Big words to bring to her new Big kid school. You see, up until now, Parker has been at a school for little kids. This year she’s moving into the third grade at Lane Elementary. But Parker soon finds out that starting a new school isn’t as easy as it seems. Will Lane elementary live up to Parker’s expectations? Will Parker find a way to fit in at her new school? Or will Parker be stuck with the Big School Blues?
Parker Peterzak has the Big School Blues is an inspiring story about the ever-present challenges of being the new kid in school. Exciting and heartwarming, this book is a touching read for all children navigating transitions in school. Parker Peterzak has the Big School Blues will be available for purchase in the Spring. (Pub date: March 2023)
About the Author
Angel Tate has been creating stories since she was a kid in Chicago. The author/illustrator studied English Literature in college and found her passion for children’s books after having children of her own. “Kids are so inquisitive and thirsty for knowledge. I love how they react to books. It’s so pure and beautiful.”
About the Illustrator
Brittany Moodie is a Caribbean American illustrator, character designer, and visual storyteller living in New York City. Her art style specializes in expressionist linework rendered in warm color palettes. Her work is inspired by her passion for animation, video games, fashion, and music.
About Sunday Dinner Publishing
Sunday Dinner Publishing (SDP) is an indie publishing company created by educators. Founded over a Sunday Dinner discussion about diversity in the publishing industry, SDP aims to highlight inclusive authentic writing which brings everyone to the table. The mission-based company is dedicated to disrupting the publishing industry by centering marginalized creatives in our :
● Acquisitions: We publish diverse/inclusive books to reflect the world in which we live.
● Collaborations: We hire diverse creatives; highlighting voices that are traditionally marginalized in publishing.
● Partnerships: We partner with like-minded brands/companies/schools to support traditionally marginalized voices in publishing.
To learn more about the publisher, visit: sundaydinnerpublishing.com
Media Contact:
Angela Johnson
email: info@sundaydinnerpublishing.com
