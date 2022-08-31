Press Releases>Arts & Entertainment>Books>Future Horizons, Inc.>

Future Horizons Presents "Autism and Us: Old As Time"

Arlington, TX, August 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Autism is old and unruly. It’s been a part of us since we first left hand prints on cave walls 40,000 year­­s ago. Autism and Us covers a long-stretch view of its neurological history and how society has judged it.

With quotes from old medical records, folk-tale beliefs, and Victorian literature, the book conjures up the 19th century­ mix of ignorance, cruelty, fumbling knowledge, and surprising love that led to the first medical recognition of autism as a social disorder. From that medically significant recognition has grown our present day neurological and cognitive understanding.

Eustacia Cutler, autism expert and mother of Dr. Temple Grandin, delivers a colorful and authentic account of the pioneers that forged the path for autism to gain understanding and acceptance in the world.
