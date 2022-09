Advance Xitanium LED Drivers from Signify Featured in Lighting Newsletter by Future Electronics

Pointe Claire,Quebec, Canada, September 01, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, has featured indoor and outdoor LED drivers from Signify in the latest edition of Lighting newsletter.Signify Xitanium LED drivers address the growing demand for controllability and flexibility with many configurable features such as a unique dimming interface, multiple output current choices, SimpleSet programming, ComfortFade and more. Many lighting applications require reliable drivers matching the long lifetime of their LEDs. Thankfully, the long-lasting and low-maintenance Xitanium LED drivers enable luminaire manufacturers to streamline logistics without compromising on performance. In addition, Xitanium LED drivers achieve remarkable energy savings and CO2 reductions with dimming.To learn more, visit, https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/signify-north-america-the-advance-xitanium-drivers. To see the entire portfolio of Signify products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.Visit www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe to receive the latest issues of THE EDGE newsletter, and stay up to date with the newest technologies.About Future ElectronicsFuture Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.Media contact:Jamie SingermanCorporate Vice President - WorldwideFUTURE ELECTRONICSwww.FutureElectronics.com+1 514-694-7710Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com###