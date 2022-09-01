Aldelo Announces Release of the Aldelo Express POS Inventory Module
Regular Item Counting Help Merchants Identify Profit Leakage and Reduce Spoilage.
Pleasanton, CA, September 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Aldelo, L.P., developer of the Aldelo Express POS restaurant technology platform that includes a native suite of merchant-facing and customer-facing iOS and Android point-of-sale solutions, recently announced the release of the Aldelo Express Inventory Module that enables restaurant owners to manage, monitor, and forecast inventory item purchases using a fully integrated cloud-based management solution. Aldelo Express’s Inventory Module requires no additional hardware purchases, no additional software fees, and minimal setup and training.
Using Aldelo Express iPad POS tablets, the new Aldelo Express Inventory Module enables owners and employees to count purchased items, manage storage groups, track item locations, view item forecasts, monitor recipe batch productions, and more from anywhere with a Wi-Fi or Cellular Data connection. Customizable secure access allows restaurant owners to limit which employees have access to the Inventory Module, providing their business greater protection of important back-office data.
“The new Inventory Module is truly essential for single- and multi-location business owners who want to effectively cut costs, maximize back-office purchases, and identify profit leakage occurring within their operation,” said Jerry Wilson, VP of Partner Solutions. “Restaurants using the Aldelo Express Inventory Module immediately begin reducing product spoilage and inventory waste, saving their business hundreds and even thousands of dollars a month through accurate data input and synchronized reporting.”
As part of the full-featured Aldelo Express POS solution suite, the Aldelo Express Inventory Module automatically syncs back-office inventory data with in-store and online menu item purchases. This provides owners and operators a real-time view of inventory usage that they can use to better manage associated costs. Combined with cloud back-office sales reports, Aldelo Express POS helps restaurant owners determine popular menu items and busy periods so their kitchen is well-stocked for daily and/or weekend crowds.
Just like the rest of Aldelo Express’s cloud POS software solutions, the Aldelo Express Inventory Module was built from the ground up by Aldelo’s in-house team of software developers based on restaurant best-practices, the latest restaurant industry technologies, and merchant feedback. When business owners choose Aldelo Pay and approved Aldelo partner merchant services, they receive access to the Aldelo Express Inventory Module as well as the entire Aldelo Express POS centralized multi-store restaurant technology platform and the Masa+ suite of online solutions for ZERO additional costs.
