Healthy Body, Healthy Mind: Luis Perez, Certified Health Coach Joins zant. Network
Bridgewater, NJ, September 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- A new app, zant., has surfaced bringing even more meaning to the words “affordable” and “accessible.” zant. provides access to mental health services for individuals who might not have access otherwise. zant.'s mission is to create a simpler approach to support by providing a platform for collaboration and communication between highly-skilled providers and experts for those who need their services most. Recently, zant. launched an iOS app for users offering over 25 specialty focus areas such as trauma, health and wellness, stress or burnout management, and more for $0 to access and $0 for your first session. zant. is proud to announce that Health Coach Luis Perez has joined its network of highly-skilled providers.
While holding a Bachelor of Science in Health Services, Perez is a Certified Physical Therapy & Health Coach holding further certifications in fitness and nutrition. Perez enjoys working with those who are overwhelmed with misinformation like all carbs, fats, and sugars being bad for one’s body and breaking through the clutter by providing exercise and nutritional tips so that you can be your best self.
By joining zant.’s extensive network of professionals, Perez will be offering low-cost support services to people across the United States. Many providers have joined the platform in an effort to give back to those who need it most. Perez’s goal is "to dig deep into mental and emotional barriers, find the behavioral triggers and help you break through and change them to get you active, healthy, and feeling confident." Perez specializes in life and work balance, sleep, stress, as well as eating habits.
Perez’s inspiring words go beyond his coaching, he grew up with a lack of self-confidence and is devoting his professional career to establishing confidence within his clients and bettering their lives through healthier choices. In his wise words, Perez emphasizes, “we must always live to progress.”
Book your discovery session with Coach Luis Perez on the zant. app today.
