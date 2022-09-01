Life & Relationship Coach Brings Services to zant. Erica Wiederlight Joins zant.’s Extensive Network of Experts
Bridgewater, NJ, September 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- A new app, zant., has surfaced bringing even more meaning to the words “affordable” and “accessible.” zant. provides mental health services for individuals who might be looking for a specialist or are curious as to how a mentor or service provider can help them through life. zant.'s mission is to create a simpler approach to support by providing a platform for collaboration and communication between highly-skilled providers and experts for those who need their services most. Recently, zant. launched an iOS app for users offering over 25 specialty focus areas such as trauma, health and wellness, stress or burnout management, and more for $0 to access and $0 for your first session. Within zant.’s extensive provider network, Erica Wiederlight is a standout provider. She is a Certified Life Coach and a VITA certified love and relationship coach.
Thanks to a straight forward tagging feature, users can choose categories that are directly associated with their current and direct struggles. Once tags are selected, the app will generate a list of compatible specialists for the user. zant. has many experts tailored to a user’s search, getting support has not been more personalized until now. Users can choose who they would like to work with while keeping the control in their hands. With hundreds of specialists ready to help, zant. offers easily accessible support.
Through Wiederlight’s holistic approach, she uses a blend of talk therapy, somatic exercises, and coaching methods to improve the lives of her clients. She works with clients who struggle with their relationship, love, confidence, and want to reclaim their radiance. By offering her services through zant., Wiederlight hopes to empower those who need an extra push to love themselves. She helps her clients feel grounded, focused, magnetic and radiant. Wiederlight told the zant. team in a interview: “Living with full aliveness is knowing that you can hold yourself in the depths of it all.”
Download zant. and work with dynamic coaches like Erica Wiederlight. Schedule your free discovery session with Erica through zant. or go to www.zant.app for more information on the company.
