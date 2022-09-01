Sunline Energy Named a Nextdoor 2022 Neighborhood Favorite Local Business
San Diego, CA, September 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Sunline Energy has been named to the winning list of Nextdoor’s 6th annual Neighborhood Favorites, an awards program recognizing local businesses committed to helping their neighborhoods thrive. Winners of the 2022 Neighborhood Favorites were determined based on the number of neighbor recommendations a local business receives on Nextdoor across various categories.
“On Nextdoor, small businesses are a trusted and core member of the community. These local businesses go above and beyond to make their neighborhoods a kind, welcoming place. It is a true honor, and good for business, to be voted a Neighborhood Favorite by your most loyal customers - neighbors,” said Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar.
With more than 55 million business recommendations from neighbors, Nextdoor connects neighbors with each other and everything nearby.
"As a local business we have faced many challenges throughout the pandemic, and we are beyond thrilled that we are Nextdoor 2022 Neighborhood Favorite," said Matt Margolin, owner of Sunline Energy.
The complete list of winning businesses in each city is available at nextdoor.com/favorites. Join the neighborhood network by downloading the Nextdoor app or visiting nextdoor.com.
About Sunline Energy
Sunline Energy is proud to be widely known and well-regarded as a premier solar company in San Diego. We’ve been operating throughout Southern California for over a decade. A lot has changed in the solar space since we first got started, but our mission remains the same – to provide incredible service installing superior quality solar systems that deliver maximum long-term value. It’s simple and honest, which is why we believe customers love working with us and continue to refer us to their friends, family, and colleagues.
Contact
Sunline EnergyContact
Brenda Barrio
858-252-2280
https://www.sunlineenergy.com
