Groundbreaking Gaming Setup Wins EsportsNext 2022 Esports Trade Association’s Elevator Pitch Competition
The Command Center, a breakthrough Ergonomic Gaming Setup won the Elevator Pitch Competition at last week’s Esports Trade Association’s EsportsNext 2022 Conference in Chicago. The contest featured eight breakthrough Esports companies sharing their ideas for furthering the multi-billion dollar, and growing, competitive Esports Industry.
Chicago, IL, September 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Megan Van Petten, Founder of the Esports Trade Association, said, “There were so many tremendous ideas to come from this year’s Elevator Pitch Competition. With the explosive growth Esports is seeing, player wellness is an important area of focus. The judges called the Command Center a groundbreaking product for its potential to help players feel better as they compete.”
The Command Center comes from The Edge Desk, a patented kneeling desk, launched in 2016 by former Hasbro Head of Marketing Marc Rosenberg. The Edge finished as a top 1% Kickstarter Campaign and has been helping people since.
Marc Rosenberg, Founder of The Edge Desk, “We were thrilled to be a part of EsportsNext 2022. The Command Center receiving the validation is so important as we work towards launch in early 2023. We are passionate about helping gamers compete at their best in the right ergonomic and pain-free position. We’ve worked with some of the best Gaming Wellness Experts to make sure we’re delivering what is needed. It is just the first of several patented or patent pending items we will be creating in the Performance Gaming arena.”
About the Esports Trade Association
The Esports Trade Association (ESTA) promotes, protects, and advances the broader interests of the esports community. The organization accomplishes this by providing forward-thinking professional development programs, networking opportunities, relevant industry research, and valuable tools and resources to the membership. ESTA focuses on promoting business expertise and sustainable growth of the esports industry by growing the number of participants, sponsors, products, and services, procuring industry research, and executing industry events. Learn more about the ESTA and its mission statement at https://esportsta.org.
