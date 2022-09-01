Joseph McPeak, a Criminal and DUI Defense Lawyer at Virtuoso Criminal and DUI Lawyers, Releases a YouTube Video About Requesting Court Dates for Traffic Tickets
Virtuoso Criminal and DUI Lawyers, a California criminal defense and DUI defense law firm (www.virtuosolaw.com), releases a YouTube video to explain the deadlines for requesting a court date for a traffic ticket.
Hayward, CA, September 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Joseph McPeak, a California criminal defense and DUI defense lawyer, explains how to request a court date for a traffic ticket in a recently released YouTube video (video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3wVITwznXqA).
In a recent video, Joseph McPeak discusses the general anxiety for people who have received traffic tickets on when and how to get a court date. When a traffic ticket is given, there is usually a date at the bottom of the citation which may look like a court date, but the significance of the date varies by county or courthouse.
“Generally speaking, when given a citation, the date at the bottom is a deadline to take action. Basically, this is the system allowing contest towards the violation, to try and avoid fines and other penalties associated with the citation. If not done on time, a person is to be found guilty of the traffic citation automatically, and then notices will be sent saying one may be past due on fine payments and the points have been assessed onto the drivers license,” says attorney Joseph McPeak.
To learn more about traffic offenses, please check out Virtuoso Criminal and DUI Lawyers’ traffic offenses webpage at: https://www.virtuosolaw.com/traffic-offenses/.
Traffic tickets can be confusing, but Virtuoso Criminal and DUI Lawyers can help. If you have received a traffic ticket, contact 833-6-No-Jail.
