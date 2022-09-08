Red Hot Mama at North Coast Rep Variety Nights
Solana Beach, CA, September 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Currently celebrating its 25th Anniversary, Red Hot Mama was conceived & written by Sharon McNight based on the writings and music of Ms. Sophie Tucker. Sophie introduced many songs that are still being sung today, including: Gershwin’s “The Man I Love,” “He’s A Good Man to Have Around,” “After You’ve Gone,” A Good Man is Hard to Find” and her ever popular theme song, “Some of These Days.”
Red Hot Mama will occur on September 19-20, 2022 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $39. Call 858-481-1055 or visit our website to purchase seats.
Sharon McNight: Sharon McNight began her career in San Francisco, and made her Broadway debut in 1989 in Starmites, creating the role of Diva, for which she received a Tony Award nomination for Best Leading Actress in a Musical. She is the recipient of the coveted Theatre World Award for Outstanding Broadway Debut and has been honored with a Hirschfield drawing of her character. With six solo recordings to her credit, she has played venues from Moose Hall to Carnegie Hall, from Los Angeles to Berlin. She is the recipient of six San Francisco Cabaret Gold Awards, a MAC Award, a Bistro Award, and a New York Nightlife Award for Musical Comedy, as well as a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Manhattan Association of Cabarets and Clubs. Known as a vocal chameleon, her performances range from Broadway to blues to Mae West. Her CDs are available on her website at sharonmcnight.com.
About North Coast Repertory Theatre: Under the artistic leadership of David Ellenstein since 2003, is a professional Equity theatre, currently celebrating its 41st Season. North Coast Rep has received critical acclaim from media and audiences alike, and has evolved into one of the area’s leading performing arts organizations. North Coast Rep prides itself on employing the majority of its actors from Actors’ Equity Association for its high quality, award‐winning productions, and staging works by established and emerging playwrights. Throughout its history, North Coast Rep has created a platform where artist and audience thrive through the intimacy of live theatre, recognizing the power of theatre to challenge complacency, revitalize the imagination, nurture the unexpected and embrace the variety and diversity in our lives.
Red Hot Mama will occur on September 19-20, 2022 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $39. Call 858-481-1055 or visit our website to purchase seats.
Sharon McNight: Sharon McNight began her career in San Francisco, and made her Broadway debut in 1989 in Starmites, creating the role of Diva, for which she received a Tony Award nomination for Best Leading Actress in a Musical. She is the recipient of the coveted Theatre World Award for Outstanding Broadway Debut and has been honored with a Hirschfield drawing of her character. With six solo recordings to her credit, she has played venues from Moose Hall to Carnegie Hall, from Los Angeles to Berlin. She is the recipient of six San Francisco Cabaret Gold Awards, a MAC Award, a Bistro Award, and a New York Nightlife Award for Musical Comedy, as well as a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Manhattan Association of Cabarets and Clubs. Known as a vocal chameleon, her performances range from Broadway to blues to Mae West. Her CDs are available on her website at sharonmcnight.com.
About North Coast Repertory Theatre: Under the artistic leadership of David Ellenstein since 2003, is a professional Equity theatre, currently celebrating its 41st Season. North Coast Rep has received critical acclaim from media and audiences alike, and has evolved into one of the area’s leading performing arts organizations. North Coast Rep prides itself on employing the majority of its actors from Actors’ Equity Association for its high quality, award‐winning productions, and staging works by established and emerging playwrights. Throughout its history, North Coast Rep has created a platform where artist and audience thrive through the intimacy of live theatre, recognizing the power of theatre to challenge complacency, revitalize the imagination, nurture the unexpected and embrace the variety and diversity in our lives.
Contact
North Coast Repertory TheatreContact
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
Categories