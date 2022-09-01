Cisdem AppCrypt 7.5.0 Adds New Features and Supports More Languages
Cisdem AppCrypt for Mac 7.5.0 is released to add new features and support for 6 new languages.
Chicago, IL, September 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Cisdem AppCrypt for Mac has been updated to version 7.5.0. The latest version has a few new features and supports 6 new languages.
Cisdem AppCrypt can lock apps and block websites on Mac. You can use it to lock individual apps with password. You can also use it to block specific websites, categories of websites, and URLs with certain keywords. AppCrypt helps with privacy protection, productivity and parental controls.
“AppCrypt is useful and loved by many,” said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager. “This update makes AppCrypt more useful by adding new features. Now users can block websites by keyword. Also, there is a Block all websites feature and an Exceptions feature. The update also adds support for more languages such as German and Japanese.”
What’s new in version 7.5.0?
* Support multi-language
* Change the blocking logic of websites, add Exceptions list (Always block and Always allow list)
* Support one button to block all the websites
* Change the effect of schedule (The schedule is used to set the time to block websites/apps)
* Support blocking websites by keywords
* The defaulted 3 system apps do not support any schedules
* Add Enable/Disable App Lock function and remove Enable/Disable schedule function
* When the main window is open, no password requires if you enable/disable App Lock/Web Block or quit the app
* A delete button will show up when you select the apps/websites in the list
* Remove the shortcut keys setting of Enable/Disable WebBlock
Cisdem AppCrypt for Mac main features:
1. Block access to websites and pages
AppCrypt can block websites on Safari, Google Chrome, Opera and other browsers. It lets users block specific websites, categories of websites, and URLs containing certain keywords. There is also an option to block all websites. By adding a site to the Always Block or Always Allow list, users can make the site permanently blocked or accessible.
2. Lock apps with password
AppCrypt can lock individual apps with password. Once an app is locked, one has to enter the password to open it. If one enters the wrong password, the app will remain locked, and AppCrypt will record the failed attempt, with time, date and a photo of the intruder.
There is an auto lock feature. When enabled, the feature will automatically lock an unlocked app after a while of inactivity.
4. Schedule website blocking and app locking
There is a schedule feature, allowing users to block websites and lock apps during certain hours on certain days. It’s easy to create recurring schedules. You can set a general schedule, which will apply to all the blocked sites and locked apps. You can also set a custom schedule for a certain site or app. Custom schedules will be applied in preference to the general schedule.
5. Easy to use and hard to bypass
AppCrypt is easy to use for everyone. It requires the password to access blocked sites and locked apps. It also requires the password to access, quit and uninstall AppCrypt itself.
6. Help with parental controls, productivity and privacy protection
Compatible with macOS 10.12 or later and available in 7 languages, AppCrypt is versatile and easy to use. It can be used for various purposes by parents and people in general.
Price and availability
Cisdem AppCrypt for Mac 7.5.0 is available for download and purchase at https://www.cisdem.com/appcrypt-mac.html. One can buy a lifetime license for 1 Mac at $29.99, with lifetime free upgrades. Download the free trial at: https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-appcrypt.dmg.
About Cisdem
Cisdem is a software company focusing on the creation of utility, multimedia, PDF and data recovery software products for Mac computers. The company is dedicated to developing high performance Mac software to make life easier and work more productive. For more details and information, please visit https://www.cisdem.com/.
Contact
Peter Willians
+86 15200305025
www.cisdem.com
