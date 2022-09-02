Image Resizer Listed Among the Best Selling Apps on Microsoft Store
The image resizer tool by Tweaking Technologies steals the spotlight.
Jaipur, India, September 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Tweaking Technologies, a well-known name for multiple security and optimization utilities for Windows and other platforms have yet another feather in their cap. Their popular image editing application for Windows, Image Resizer has made its way to the list of the Best Selling Apps on Microsoft Store.
Reflecting on the success of the image resizing software, Sudhir Sharma, Vice-President, Tweaking Technologies, said, “I am happy to learn that people are benefited by our app, Image Resizer, which was developed, keeping the user intent in mind. With image editing, Windows users often find themselves at the crux of not being able to perform specific tasks, such as resizing the image with precision. Image Resizer allows them to add one or more pictures and resize them without wasting time.”
Image Resizer allows users to resize, flip, rotate, rename and change format for images on your computer. It can easily resize multiple images in one go without losing picture quality.
“Seeing Image Resizer from Tweaking Technologies top the charts in the Best Selling Apps list on Microsoft Store is a big achievement. Our company values our users, and their constant trust and reviews have helped us build a brand name. I am sure we will keep up the good work and serve the users with more such utilities to make their life easier," said Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO & Founder of Tweaking Technologies.
For more information about Image Resizer, please visit the official Microsoft Store page: https://apps.microsoft.com/store/detail/image-resizer-resize-photos/9MXC4SV5KZW8?hl=en-in&gl=us
https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/store/best-selling/apps/pc?category=Photo+%26+video
About the Company: Tweaking Technologies is an IT Solutions Company that serves a diverse list of clients and industries globally. With the vision to simplify & secure digital life, the company comprehends the fact that self-improvement is the only key to success. Our high adaptability towards implementing cutting-edge technologies gives us a leg up in the dynamic environment. We believe in providing high-quality & easy-to-use system optimizing utilities worldwide.
Reflecting on the success of the image resizing software, Sudhir Sharma, Vice-President, Tweaking Technologies, said, “I am happy to learn that people are benefited by our app, Image Resizer, which was developed, keeping the user intent in mind. With image editing, Windows users often find themselves at the crux of not being able to perform specific tasks, such as resizing the image with precision. Image Resizer allows them to add one or more pictures and resize them without wasting time.”
Image Resizer allows users to resize, flip, rotate, rename and change format for images on your computer. It can easily resize multiple images in one go without losing picture quality.
“Seeing Image Resizer from Tweaking Technologies top the charts in the Best Selling Apps list on Microsoft Store is a big achievement. Our company values our users, and their constant trust and reviews have helped us build a brand name. I am sure we will keep up the good work and serve the users with more such utilities to make their life easier," said Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO & Founder of Tweaking Technologies.
For more information about Image Resizer, please visit the official Microsoft Store page: https://apps.microsoft.com/store/detail/image-resizer-resize-photos/9MXC4SV5KZW8?hl=en-in&gl=us
https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/store/best-selling/apps/pc?category=Photo+%26+video
About the Company: Tweaking Technologies is an IT Solutions Company that serves a diverse list of clients and industries globally. With the vision to simplify & secure digital life, the company comprehends the fact that self-improvement is the only key to success. Our high adaptability towards implementing cutting-edge technologies gives us a leg up in the dynamic environment. We believe in providing high-quality & easy-to-use system optimizing utilities worldwide.
Contact
Tweaking TechnologiesContact
Sudhir Sharma
+91-141-2243030
www.tweakingtechnologies.com
Sudhir Sharma
+91-141-2243030
www.tweakingtechnologies.com
Categories