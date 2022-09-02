New Book Celebrates the Bicentennial (1822/1823-2022/2023) of Iconic Christmas Poem
“Twas The Night Before Christmas/A Visit From St. Nicholas,” was read aloud for the first time on December 24, 1822. A new book that presents the masterpiece of juvenile fiction’s own story hits bookstores on September 8, 2022.
New York, NY, September 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Pamela McColl, author/historian/collector, and authority on the iconic poem, spent a decade compiling material and writing “Twas The Night – The Art and History of the Classic Christmas Poem.” Grafton and Scratch Publishers ISBN: 978-1-027979-30-3. Hardcover, 300+ color images, 264 pages, $36.00 USD. McColl tours New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut in the fall of 2022.
“A delightful and informative exploration of 'A Visit From St. Nicholas' for the holiday season.” -Kirkus Reviews.
“Readers looking for a keepsake holiday celebration suitable for individual study and family sharing alike will find the perfect combination of art and scholarship in Twas the Night: The Art and History of the Classic Christmas Poem…. Whether a library is focused on art, history, popular culture, or Christmas, Twas the Night: The Art and History of the Classic Christmas Poem represents an outstanding work of literature and a compelling read the entire family can enjoy.” - Diane Donovan, Senior Reviewer, Midwest Book Review.
“The poem is considered to be the most often recited, most published, and most collected literary work in the English language.” –Pamela McColl
“I accessed collections across America in compiling this book, with the highlight of my research being the discovery of a photograph circa 1850s of poet Clement Clarke Moore (New York, NY., 1779-Newport, RI.,1863). It was a pleasure to share the life story of 'The Poet of Christmas Eve' and this rare image with fans of the enchanting lines.” – “Dickens and Irving may have created Christmas dinner, but Moore gave us Santa’s visit with all the trimmings.” -McColl
The poem’s print debut was on December 24, 1823, in the Troy Sentinel Newspaper (Troy, NY). Bicentennial celebrations in honor of the poem are planned for holidays seasons 2022/2023.
In 2012, McColl created a media firestorm for her smoke-free/pipe-free edition of the poem: Twas The Night Before Christmas edited by Santa Claus for the Benefit of Children of the 21st. Century. McColl (B.A. North American history) is a corporate art consultant/author/publisher.
“A delightful and informative exploration of 'A Visit From St. Nicholas' for the holiday season.” -Kirkus Reviews.
“Readers looking for a keepsake holiday celebration suitable for individual study and family sharing alike will find the perfect combination of art and scholarship in Twas the Night: The Art and History of the Classic Christmas Poem…. Whether a library is focused on art, history, popular culture, or Christmas, Twas the Night: The Art and History of the Classic Christmas Poem represents an outstanding work of literature and a compelling read the entire family can enjoy.” - Diane Donovan, Senior Reviewer, Midwest Book Review.
“The poem is considered to be the most often recited, most published, and most collected literary work in the English language.” –Pamela McColl
“I accessed collections across America in compiling this book, with the highlight of my research being the discovery of a photograph circa 1850s of poet Clement Clarke Moore (New York, NY., 1779-Newport, RI.,1863). It was a pleasure to share the life story of 'The Poet of Christmas Eve' and this rare image with fans of the enchanting lines.” – “Dickens and Irving may have created Christmas dinner, but Moore gave us Santa’s visit with all the trimmings.” -McColl
The poem’s print debut was on December 24, 1823, in the Troy Sentinel Newspaper (Troy, NY). Bicentennial celebrations in honor of the poem are planned for holidays seasons 2022/2023.
In 2012, McColl created a media firestorm for her smoke-free/pipe-free edition of the poem: Twas The Night Before Christmas edited by Santa Claus for the Benefit of Children of the 21st. Century. McColl (B.A. North American history) is a corporate art consultant/author/publisher.
Contact
Grafton and Scratch PublishersContact
Pamela McColl
604-383-0138
Pamela McColl
604-383-0138
Categories