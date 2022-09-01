Yetzer Home Store Expands
Yetzer Home Store expands the brand with additional second store in Forest Lake, MN and many more planned.
Minneapolis, MN, September 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Long time furniture and flooring retailer Yetzer Home Store based in Waconia, MN an outlying town west of Minneapolis, is expanding with a second location in Forest Lake, MN the upper northeast area of Minneapolis/St. Paul metro. It is located in the Westlake Center, 279 12st Street SW, Forest Lake, MN.
The Waconia stores have been around since 1941 and this is the first planned expansion adding 10,000 square feet of retail space in the state.
Owner Thomas Wiest says there are more stores planned as well. There is literally an untapped market for the mid to higher level furniture brands that do not sell on price, but only on quality. Consumers are expecting a better shopping experience tied to quality and Yetzer Home Store are delivering that with each new location they open.
Thomas Wiest
952-442-4242
www.yetzers.com
