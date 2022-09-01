Advanced Film Solutions Earns Placement on Window Film Magazine's Top Dealer USA List, 2022
Tampa, FL, September 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Advanced Film Solutions, Lutz, FL. has earned placement on the Top Window Film Dealer USA List for the sixth consecutive year.
Advanced Film Solutions represents Eastman Chemical High Performance residential and commercial window film solutions for the greater Tampa, Orlando & Sarasota region.
Founded by Mike Feldman, the former National Sales Manager of 3M Window Film Advanced Film Solutions is the only Florida-based installation company to make this prestigious list.
Adam Feldman, Vice President of Advanced Film Solutions comments were highlighted in the August issue of Window Film Magazine.
Mr. Feldman announced today: "We are very proud of our entire team and their dedication to meeting and exceeding all of our customer's requirements."
About:
Advanced Film Solutions was founded in 2007 by Mike Feldman after a 33 year career with 3M.
Advanced Film Solutions represents the world leader in residential and commercial window film, Eastman Performance Films with the outstanding Vista, Huper Optik and LLumar brands.
Contact:
Adam Feldman, Vice President
Website: http://www.advancedfilmfl.com
Tel: 877-575-3456
advancedfilmfl.com
