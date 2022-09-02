Calling Attention to Burnout and Stress Management - Meet Tristan Bolinger, Corporate Health Coach
Bridgewater, NJ, September 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- A new app, zant., has surfaced bringing even more meaning to the words “affordable” and “accessible.” zant. provides access to mental health services for individuals who might not have access otherwise. zant.'s mission is to create a simpler approach to support by providing a platform for collaboration and communication between highly-skilled providers and experts for those who need their services most. Recently, zant. launched an iOS app for users offering over 25 specialty focus areas such as trauma, health and wellness, stress or burnout management, and more for $0 to access and $0 for your first session. Within zant.’s extensive provider network, Tristan Bolinger is a standout provider. He is a Certifed Wellness Practitioner, and a Master Certified Wellness Coach, while also being the owner of the corporate health coaching agency, T.C Development Group.
A goal Bolinger has pinpointed is reducing burnout and work-related stress. According to The American Insitute of Stress, “83% of US workers suffer from work-related stress, with 25% saying their job is the number one stressor in their lives. About one million Americans miss work each day because of stress.”
On top of decreasing burnout and work-related stress, Bolinger dedicates his life to providing health and wellness coaching to help people reach their goals and launch them into earning personal achievements through optimizing all avenues of health. These goals can range from exercise, diet, and better sleeping habits or topics related to stress, balance, and career transitions. He is devoted to influencing and emphasizing those struggling through the impact of one on one coaching.
Finding the middle ground between different areas of mental health can be challenging, “balance is not the equal distribution of energy, but the appropriate distribution of energy,” says Bolinger.
If you are looking for someone to help you through the transition of a career, burnout, stress, better sleeping habits, and overall health, download zant. today in the Apple iOS App Store and claim your first consultation for free.
Schedule your free discovery session with Tristan Bolinger today.
