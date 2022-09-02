Griffin & Furman Listed Twice in Callahan & Associates Annual Rankings
Louisiana based accounting firm ranked twice in Callahan & Associates Annual Credit Union Auditors edition, 2022.
Mandeville, LA, September 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Griffin & Furman, LLC., a full-service Certified Public Accounting firm, is pleased to announce that it has earned two rankings in Callahan & Associates "2022 Supplier Market Share Guide: Credit Union Auditors."
These rankings reinforce the firm’s commitment for providing expert solutions and unparalleled services to Credit Union clients.
In the 2022 edition of Callahan & Associates Credit Union auditor rankings, Griffin & Furman is ranked 23rd for National Market Share Rankings of Audit Firms for all credit unions > $40 million in assets.
In addition, for Top Audit Firms by Market Share in Louisiana, the firm is listed with the highest market share of Credit Union clients in the State.
These ranking are based on financial data as of March 31, 2022, and auditor data from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022.
“This recognition by Callahan & Associates strengthens our firm’s history of being an excellent resource and support for our Credit Union partners,” comments Stephen M. Griffin, Managing Partner at Griffin & Furman.
About Griffin & Furman, LLC.
Griffin & Furman is a Louisiana based, full-service Certified Public Accounting firm offering a wide range of accounting and consulting services to clients of all sizes.
Griffin & Furman employs the traditional business practices of a small company, delivering solid advice and solutions, and providing unparalleled client service. One of the greatest assets Griffin & Furman brings to its Credit Union clients is a team with deep experience in the financial institution industry. For more information, visit www.griffinandco.com.
Stephen M. Griffin
(985) 727-9924
www.griffinandco.com/
