Husson University’s Distinguished Business Speaker Series to Resume in September

The sixth installment of Husson University’s Distinguished Business Speaker Series will feature Dennis Lewin, one of the nation’s leading experts in professional sports and broadcasting. His 40-year career includes senior leadership roles at ABC Sports, the National Football League (NFL) and Little League Baseball and Softball International. Lewin was instrumental in developing the NFL’s “instant replay” process. He was also the broadcast producer for the coverage of the 1972 Olympic Games.