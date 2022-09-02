Husson University’s Distinguished Business Speaker Series to Resume in September
The sixth installment of Husson University’s Distinguished Business Speaker Series will feature Dennis Lewin, one of the nation’s leading experts in professional sports and broadcasting. His 40-year career includes senior leadership roles at ABC Sports, the National Football League (NFL) and Little League Baseball and Softball International. Lewin was instrumental in developing the NFL’s “instant replay” process. He was also the broadcast producer for the coverage of the 1972 Olympic Games.
Bangor, ME, September 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The sixth installment of Husson University’s Distinguished Business Speaker Series will feature Dennis Lewin, one of the nation’s leading experts in professional sports and broadcasting. His 40-year career includes senior leadership roles at ABC Sports, the National Football League (NFL) and Little League Baseball and Softball International. His presentation will take place on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Richard E. Dyke Center for Family Business at 64 Kagan Drive in Bangor.
Dennis Lewin was instrumental in developing the NFL’s “instant replay” review process. He was also the broadcast producer for the television coverage of the 1972 Olympic Games where Mark Spitz won seven gold medals. In addition, Lewin helped strengthen Little League’s relationship with ESPN/ABC.
“Little League’s baseball’s and softball’s World Series and Regional Tournament events receive national television coverage each summer,” said Dr. Richard Fabri, the sport management program coordinator and assistant professor in Husson University’s College of Business. “While chair of Little League’s Broadcasting Committee, he was vitally involved in the negotiations that expanded television coverage by ABC/ ESPN, from a handful of games annually, to over 320 games televised each year on ESPN’s various platforms. Included were all of the different programs run by Little League.”
Now retired, Lewin’s career included a 30-year stint at ABC Sports (1966-1996). While he was with the American Broadcasting Company (ABC), Lewin produced such shows as Monday Night Football and both the Major League and Little League World Series. He was also an integral part of the production team at eight Olympic Games. He received 13 Emmy Awards for his contributions to broadcasting during his time with ABC. In 1986, Lewin became the senior vice president of production at ABC Sports.
After leaving ABC Sports, he was named the senior vice president of broadcasting at the National Football League. During this time, he was responsible for managing the relationship with the NFL's broadcasting partners. Lewin was also responsible for overseeing the creation of the league's annual playing schedule.
Lewin accepted an invitation to join Little League International’s board of directors in 1996. He served the organization as a member of their board for 24 years - including a five-year term as their chair from 2007-2012.
Alumni and friends of Husson University can register online to attend this presentation. A link to the online registration form is available at https://www.husson.edu/alumni/events.
