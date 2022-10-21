"The Small Business Reorganization Act, What Creditors Need to Know" Webinar is Being Presented by WCA and KMK
milwaukee, WI, October 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Subchapter V of Chapter 11 provides specific rules for the reorganization of Small Businesses that differ in many important ways from the usual Chapter 11 reorganization. The timelines to propose and confirm a plan of reorganization are substantially shortened, so creditors must be aware of these new rules to promptly and adequately protect their rights when a customer or vendor files a case under Subchapter V. This webinar will address several important issues surrounding Subchapter V, including:
- What eligibility requirements, including debt limits, apply for a Debtor to qualify as a Small Business under Subchapter V?
- What is the role of the Subchapter V trustee, and how should a Creditor interact with the Trustee?
- Can a Small Business Debtor pay administrative claims over time, unlike in a regular Chapter 11 case?
- What key provisions should a Creditor look for in the Model Subchapter V Plan?
- What Chapter 11 rules haven’t changed in a Subchapter V case that a Creditor needs to keep in mind?
This Webinar will be held on November 09 , 2022 at 9:00 AM Central Time. At the low cost of one registration fee ($65/$79) (one phone/internet connection), as many people as you wish in your office can view the Webinar. Easy-to-follow instructions will be sent with your meeting confirmation.
The Association is a recognized authority in the Business Credit profession serving thousands of Business Credit professionals in Wisconsin and nationwide. To register online, visit wcacredit.org/webinar-seminar-registration. For more information or to register, contact The Business Credit Management Association Wisconsin at 866-546-2880
Chrys Gregoire
262-289-1221
www.wcacredit.org
