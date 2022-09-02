WCA is Hosting "How to Improve Collection Performance Starting Immediately" Webinar
Madison, WI, September 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- If there was an “Easy” button for improving collection performance in a company, this program is that button.
In this interactive & fast-paced program, we will examine at least FIFTY ways that can improve collection performance starting today ...
* without increasing workload
* without an investment in new software or hardware, and
* without significantly disrupting the activities of the credit department
This Webinar will be held on September 13, 2022 at 9:00 AM Central Time. At the low cost of one registration fee ($65/$79) (one phone/internet connection), as many people as you wish in your office can view the Webinar. Easy-to-follow instructions will be sent with your meeting confirmation.
The Association is a recognized authority in the Business Credit profession serving thousands of Business Credit professionals in Wisconsin and nationwide. To register online, visit wcacredit.org/webinar-seminar-registration. For more information or to register, contact The Business Credit Management Association Wisconsin at 866-546-2880.
Contact
Chrys Gregoire
www.wcacredit.org
