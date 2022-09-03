Loveforce International Announces September Digital Music Singles Releases for September
Loveforce International Announces the ten new Digital Music Singles it is releasing in September.
Santa Clarita, CA, September 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International will release Ten new Digital Music Singles in September. The genres of music covered in the releases include Southern Soul, R&B, Jazz, Country-Pop, Singer-Songwriter Pop, Folk-Rock, Indie Alternative Rock, and Rhythm & Roll. The singles will be released on four of five Fridays during the month. The dates are September 9th, 16th, 23rd and 30th.
There will be a number of artists releasing music during the month. The September artist roster includes Billy Ray Charles, Honey Davis, Ami Cannon, Teachez, The Loveforce Collective, and InRchild. Some of the song titles released will include “Another Nail In Your Coffin,” “Je Joue,” “Concrete Cowboy,” “I Might Run Away,” “Little Boy From Above,” and “School Is A Microcosm of Life.” There will be book giveaways to honor each of the new Digital Music Singles each day they are released.
“Once again, we have a wide variety of musical offerings to help the world transition from summer and into fall, from vacation into a new school year,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
Loveforce International releases its Digital Music Singles to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, Tik Tok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, and Qobuz.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
