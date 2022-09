Infosec Institute Awards Security Education Scholarships to Help Close Cyber Skills and Diversity Gap

Madison, WI, September 03, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Infosec Institute, a leading cybersecurity education provider and part of Cengage Group, today announced fourteen recipients of the 2022 Infosec Accelerate Scholarship. Established in 2018 to draw new talent from under-represented groups to join the cybersecurity industry and close the growing skills gap, the program awards lifetime access to Infosec Skills, a $10,000 value, to help recipients launch and advance their cybersecurity careers.“The cybersecurity industry has long dealt with a lack of diversity, which has contributed to a growing cyber skills gap. Awarding lifetime access to our Infosec Skills platform across underrepresented groups is our way to help close the gap and bring new ideas to the table,” said Jim Chilton, Infosec GM and Cengage Group CIO. “Applicants for this scholarship showed passion and determination to grow their cybersecurity skills, sharing their goals of making an impact in the security industry. We congratulate our 2022 Infosec Accelerate scholars, and look forward to watching them develop their cybersecurity abilities and grow their careers.”Infosec Skills, Infosec’s technical skill development platform, includes over 1,400 resources to assess teams and close skills gaps with hands-on cyber ranges, projects and courses. Scholarship recipients have unlimited access to the newly released Infosec Skills cyber range, where cyber professionals can learn to defend against MITRE ATT&CK® Matrix for Enterprise tactics and techniques, perform penetration tests and practice writing secure code in an enclosed environment. Labs inside the cyber ranges guide learners through realistic scenarios inside the operating environments they’d encounter on the job — with clear learning objectives and actionable lessons.2022 Infosec Accelerate Scholarship winners are:Infosec Accelerate Women ScholarshipThanyathorn Thanapattheerakull | Toronto, CanadaBetta Lyon-Delsordo | Missoula, MontanaHeidys Cabrera | Hialeah Gardens, FloridaInfosec Accelerate BIPOC ScholarshipSummer Black | Oak Lawn, IllinoisJade Brown | Beachwood, OhioJoanina Perez | Brockton, MassachusettsInfosec Accelerate Military & Veteran ScholarshipShaz Baig | Brooklyn, New YorkBrian Nordemo | Laconia, New HampshireChristopher Chisholm | Missoula, MontanaInfosec Accelerate Undergraduate ScholarshipNicholas Kenyon | Cape Coral, FloridaAnthony Torres | Santa Clarita, CaliforniaNicholas Langenfeld | Wild Rose, WisconsinInfosec Accelerate LGBTQI+ ScholarshipAngelica Bonus | San Diego, CaliforniaKandice Kucharczyk | Cape Coral, FloridaLearn more about the Infosec Accelerate Scholarships here - https://www.infosecinstitute.com/scholarship-opportunities-for-aspiring-cybersecurity-professionals/About InfosecInfosec, a part of Cengage Group, is a leading cybersecurity education provider helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills to confidently outsmart cybercrime. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and more than 5 million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ’s security awareness and phishing training. Follow Infosec on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Infosec’s Resources Blog for the latest news, or visit infosecinstitute.com for more information.