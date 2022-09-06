Cyndi Cummings of Turnkey Transitions® Celebrates 2022 National Senior & Specialty Move Managers Week
The National Association of Senior Move Managers (NASMM) has declared September 11-17 as National Senior & Specialty Move Managers Week. During this recognition week, NASMM and NASMM members around the world are promoting the value of Senior & Specialty Move Management and Move Managers’ commitment to assisting older adults and their families with later lifestyle transitions and individuals who have unique needs.
Austin, TX, September 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Senior & Specialty Move Managers assist adults and their families with both downsizing to remain in their current home, as well as the entire process of moving to a new residence. Move Managers specialize in helping their clients with the emotional and physical aspects of sorting through a lifetime of memories in the transition process, while providing them with effective options and resources to increase efficiencies and reduce stress. The theme of this year’s celebration, “Our Time to Shine,” underscores the brightness, dedication, compassion, commitment, and unique skills Senior Move Managers® offer their clients and families throughout the downsizing, relocation or aging in place process.
NASMM Member and Austin-area Real Estate Broker Cyndi Cummings has created a unique added service that she offers to her sellers. It is a “concierge” moving experience called Turnkey Transitions® which provides her clients and their families with not only an MLS listing and top-tier marketing, but invaluable hands-on help with arduous tasks such as sorting, selling off, staging, moving out, moving in, and, finally, setting up of her clients’ new homes.
“My goal always is to customize a plan for the older adult that takes into account their current living situation and overall life plan,” says Cyndi. “Whether they are considering a move from a family home to a smaller apartment, mother-in-law cottage, or retirement community, I work to provide the family with a variety of options to reduce out-of-pocket expenses or defer income streams to help the older adult either remain independent or be eligible for financial assistance possibilities.”
About Cyndi Cummings and Turkey Transitions®:
With 20 years of Austin real estate experience, Cyndi Cummings has added Move Management services to her real estate company. Turnkey Transitions® provides clients with a true "turnkey" experience. That means no need to call multiple vendors to handle everything your move entails, no unknown service providers entering your home and no stress from having to manage multiple processes all on your own. This dedicated service not only comes with the care you would expect from a company specializing in working with elders and boomers, it alleviates strain between parents and adult children, helping to keep relationships strong throughout the move. For more information, visit https://www.turnkeytransitions.com.
About NASMM:
Founded in 2002, The National Association of Senior Move Managers (NASMM) is a not-for-profit, professional association of organizations dedicated to assisting older adults and their families with the physical and emotional demands of downsizing, relocating, or modifying their homes. As the only professional association of its type devoted to helping the rapidly increasing 55+ population with middle and later lifestyle issues, NASMM’s 900-plus members are committed to maximizing the dignity and autonomy of all older adults.
NASMM is internationally recognized for its innovative programs, leadership and expertise on issues related to Senior & Specialty Move Management, aging in place, and transition and relocation issues affecting older adults. Before achieving full general membership, all NASMM members must show proof of insurance and must pass four competency classes. Additionally, all NASMM members sign and adhere to the NASMM Code of Ethics, and agree to the guidance and oversight of NASMM’s Ethics Compliance Commission.
