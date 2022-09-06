Cyndi Cummings of Turnkey Transitions® Celebrates 2022 National Senior & Specialty Move Managers Week

The National Association of Senior Move Managers (NASMM) has declared September 11-17 as National Senior & Specialty Move Managers Week. During this recognition week, NASMM and NASMM members around the world are promoting the value of Senior & Specialty Move Management and Move Managers’ commitment to assisting older adults and their families with later lifestyle transitions and individuals who have unique needs.