The Casino Esport Conference and the Esport Innovation Center, and Stockton University, Sponsored by the State of New Jersey, is Pleased to Announce the Upcoming CEC/EIC
Atlantic City, NJ, September 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Casino Esport Conference/Esports Innovation Center Atlantic City October 18-19, 2022
In Atlantic City, NJ, October 18 and 19, 2022; 3711 Atlantic Ave C/O EIC Atlantic City NJ 08401
The CEC/EIC October 18-19 will be held at the New Jersey State-funded Esports Innovation Center that is part of the Stockton University Programming.
The CEC, which has been held for the past 7 years in Las Vegas, is now cooperating with the EIC to bring a two-day summit packed with speakers and panels that will intensely cover the Esports industry and its benefits with integration into different verticals.
These verticals are as follows:
· Gambling and Wagering
· Collegiate Esports
· Professional Esports
· Esports and video gaming eco-systems and cultural aspects
· Esports Marketing.
· Tourism Impact
Confirmed speakers include (check site for current list):
· Tim Sullivan - Chief Executive Officer of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA)
· J Moses - Director Take-Two Interactive, OptIn Studios, GameOn, ReadyUp, Grid, Watch This
· Ahman Green - a former American football running back who played 12 seasons in the National Football League. Currently, head coach of esports at Lakeland University in Wisconsin.
· Anthony Gaud - Emmy Award winner, Chair of Regulated Esports and Videogames Committee, Esports Trade Association Board Member, Chair of American Heart Association Gaming
· Andrew Weilgus - Executive Director of the Esports Innovation Center at Stockton University.
· Anthony Strangia - Deputy Attorney General with the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement
History of the CEC
The CEC was started 7 years ago by the Fox brothers Ari and Ben Fox to teach and integrate the gambling and esports industries to pave the future for the brick-and-mortar and online casino market. Today the CEC has expanded its education conferences to include Cryptocurrency, Web 3, NFTs, the Metaverse, Immersive experiences, and VR.AR and MR among other topics. These subjects are presented by people within these fields to the casino industry to educate and share ideas with those outside the casino industry. This helps enlighten the gambling industry about the possibilities of what Ari Fox calls “Techtainment”. These expansive discussions are taught at the annual Las Vegas CEC which will be held from February 27 to March 1, 2023, at Alexis Park in Las Vegas. The CEC/EIC is a newer summit that will mainly focus on esports.
History of the EIC
The Esports Innovation Center is a 501C3 nonprofit formed by the State of New Jersey in partnership with Stockton University. Our Mission is to grow esports culture and industry in the Atlantic City area. The center will enhance industry training, build programs to open the Atlantic City market to outside groups, and focus on creating opportunities on all levels for our community.
The Esports Innovation Center focuses on several core missions, including but not limited to:
· Esport industry workforce innovation (leading to Tech jobs, In Atlantic City, NJ)
· Research and development in Esports space. (Programming trends, igaming)
· Bringing meaningful Esport events to Atlantic City
· Academic guidance support two New Jersey schools
· Community engagement programs
· Industry product demonstrations.
· Research and guidance to regulatory bodies
· Casino Esport focuses (on technology, trends, and security).
Andrew Weilgus, Executive Director EIC
Dates and more:
The Fox Brothers are also the founders of Gameacon, a consumer-focused convention that started in Atlantic City in 2013.
CEC/EIC/Stockton University in Atlantic City, NJ (the state of NJ, and Stockton University, Esport Innovation center) to be held on October 18 & 19, 2022.
CEC/CEC-U - In Las Vegas, NV, February 27 - March 1, 2023.
For more information and updates, please visit www.casinoesportconf.com
Email us at info@casinoesportconf.com or call 201-450-1718
The Casino Esport Conference
201-450-1718 / 201-675-0977
info@casinoesportconf.com
