Cavallo Horse & Rider: Barefoot Dressage Movement Reaches Olympic Level
Cavallo Horse & Rider helps outfit top dressage horses as they travel to and around show grounds at the highest performance levels. Jacqueline Brooks, a Canadian dressage rider and two-time Olympian, decided to keep her performance horses barefoot.
denver, CO, September 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Cavallo Horse & Rider helps outfit top dressage horses as they travel to and around show grounds at the highest performance levels (https://www.cavallo-inc.com). Professional riders around the world are choosing to compete with barefoot horses. Cavallo hoof boots help protect barefoot horses as they warm up, train and travel over all types of varied and aggressive terrain.
World-Class Dressage
Jacqueline Brooks, a Canadian dressage rider and two-time Olympian, decided to keep her performance horses barefoot.
“I decided during the quarantine break to let all my horses go barefoot until I felt they needed shoes again,” Brooks says. “As time went by, I found there was little reason to return to shoes. My horse feels wonderful while working on footing, has no trouble with our grass and all weather paddocks, and so far, all the jog strips have been rubber or footing when we show.”
Brooks says she does worry about her horse’s soles when moving around rocky stable grounds. The Cavallo boots help her keep the horses protected when they aren’t traveling over soft footing.
“The only place I struggled with (my barefoot) decision was around the stabling at shows. There was primarily gravel and stones. These boots have been a godsend. The horses are now completely comfortable going to and from the ring on any footing. They are also extremely comfortable in the gravel wash racks. I was so relieved to partner with Cavallo and to be able to maintain performing at this level of competition barefoot.”
Trek for Dressage
Trek hoof boots are the perfect fit for dressage riders who want to keep their horses barefoot and comfortable (https://www.cavallo-inc.com).
Dressage riders worldwide trust Cavallo Hoof Boots to help when horses transition to barefoot. Cavallo Hoof Boots are made to move easily and effortlessly with horses. In addition, Cavallos are a must-have for helping hoof ailments and adding cushioning for shod or barefoot horses during trailer rides.
The Trek boots are designed to move (https://www.cavallo-inc.com/product-category/hoof-boot/trek-hoof-boots). They are the most flexible, durable, breathable, and user-friendly addition to the Cavallo Hoof Boot collection. The honeycomb design of Trek maximizes strength and minimizes weight for the comfortable performance your horse deserves.
About Jacqueline Brooks
As a two-time Olympian, Brooks has been a dressage competitor, trainer and coach for more than 20 years. During that time, she qualified for six Canadian Teams –one PanAm (Team Silver Medal), one WEG, two World Cup, and two Olympic. She has ridden Gran Gesto and D-Niro. She has trained more than 15 dressage horses to Grand Prix and is an Equine Canada certified Competition Coach Specialist who has helped numerous young riders and adult competitors of all equestrian disciplines achieve success in the ring.
Brooks is the Head Trainer at Brookhaven Dressage, located just outside of Newmarket Ontario. She welcomes clients in full or partial training and ship-ins for single lessons or short term stays. Brooks is often a clinician across North America–sharing her expertise and encouraging teaching style with riders and their horses. Find out more at: http://brookhavendressage.com.
The Cavallo website contains research, testimonials, and FAQs to help guide you as you transition to barefoot and prepare to ride in any sport.
Carole Herder is the author of the #1-bestselling books: There Are No Horseshoes in Heaven and the newly-released Hoofprints on The Journey. Her company, Cavallo Horse & Rider Inc., manufactures and distributes horse products, including Cavallo Hoof Boots and Saddle Pads, to 26 countries worldwide. Herder designed and developed Cavallo Hoof Boots and Total Comfort System Saddle Pads. She's an honored recipient of the BCBusiness Women Innovator Award, Royal Bank of Canada Woman Entrepreneur Award, a member of the Women Presidents' Organization, and a certified Chopra University Yoga Instructor and Ayurvedic Teacher.
Visit https://www.cavallo-inc.com to learn about the full line of Cavallo Horse & Rider products. Call toll-free from the USA or Canada: (877) 818-0037.
